The Veterans Day parade, Moonlight in the Garden and 11 more best bets this week

Raleigh’s Veterans Day parade is Saturday, Nov. 9.

There’s a lot going on this weekend. Here are highlights.

Veterans Day parade and ceremony

Honor American service members with the 2019 Veterans Day morning parade with a ceremony to follow at the north side of the Capitol Building. Downtown Raleigh. Nov. 9, parade lineup 8:30 a.m., parade start 9:30 a.m., ceremony 11 a.m. Free. ncveteransparade.com

NC Symphony and the Music of Harry Potter

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Calling all Hufflepuffs, Gryffindors, Ravenclaws and even Slytherins for the NC Symphony’s spellbinding performance of music from Harry Potter’s adventures, with an all-ages costume contest and audience winner. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh. Nov. 9, 8 p.m. From $65. ncsymphony.org

Gourd Festival

Oh, my gourd! The 78th annual North Carolina Gourd Arts and Crafts Festival will feature gourds from around the globe, workshops and competitions, plus vendors of all the gourdy goods from dried gourds and gourd seeds to gourd crafts, books, T-shirts and crafting supplies. There’s even a free gourd crafting table for kids. Holshouser Building at the State Fairgrounds, Raleigh. Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Adults $2, children under 16 free. ncgourdsociety.org

Bar Plays 5.0

Eight plays. Two monologues. All right before your eyes as you grab a drink from the bar (hence the name) and imbibe as this fifth installment of the event by Cary Playwrights Forum unfolds with acts like “Online Dating,” “Spermazon” and “A Rabbit Walks Into a Bar.” Preshow music by Alice Osborn with food trucks on-site each night (Beefy Buns, Arepa Culture and El Jefecito, respectively). “Fortnight Brewing,” 1006 SW Maynard Road, Cary. Nov. 12-14, 8 p.m. Admission will be by donation (suggested: $10 cash – no tickets or reservations. PG-13). caryplaywrightsforum.org

Marbles Kids Museum’s Adult Night celebrates the upcoming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” starring Daisy Ridley. Disney TNS

21 Marbles: Jedi Jam

Go to a galaxy far, far away — or Marbles Adult Night — for some Jedi-style fun in celebration of the upcoming premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at IMAX. Celebrate with all things “Star Wars” via the likes of human foosball, making your own light saber, hunting for Han Solo, old-school table games, Jabba the Hutt Putt Golf, Nerf Wars, dancing at the Death Star Disco and so much more. Namely, this is your chance to play in the museum sans mini-mes, plus “Star Wars” trivia with chances to win tickets to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at Marbles IMAX. 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. Nov. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $10 Tickets are on sale now. Price goes up week of event to $15. marbleskidsmuseum.org/21marbles

REO Speedwagon

With the band’s five-decade-plus run, 40 million records sold, slew of No. 1 hits and gobs of global electrifying concerts, you really can’t fight this feeling of wanting to see them live anymore. See you at the Durham Performing Arts Center. With guest Levon. DPAC, Durham. Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. From $49.50. dpacnc.com

Disney Junior Holiday Party

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way to fete the festive season with the fam than with this singalong (and dance-along) to fave Disney Junior songs and holiday classics with Mickey, Minnie, Puppy Dog Pals, Vampira and friends — plus, of course, the jolly ole elf himself. DPAC, Durham. Nov. 14, 6 p.m. From $35. dpacnc.com

JC Raulston Arboretum’s Moonlight in the Garden showcases the personality and nuance that is possible in illuminating a nighttime landscape. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Moonlight in the Garden

Lighten up! The fan-fave Moonlight in the Garden is back with more lights than ever, plus food trucks, live music, marshmallows, hot cider and fire pits for all the fall fun and Insta moments you can handle. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. Nov. 7-9 & 14-16, times vary. Advance tickets $10 for members and college students (with ID), $20 for nonmembers, and $5 for children 12 and under. Gate tickets (if available): $20 for members and college students (with ID), $30 for nonmembers and $5 for children 12 and under. All nights sold out in advance in 2018. jcra.ncsu.edu

Crazy Wine Dash

The Crazy Wine Dash 5k comes to Raleigh with a DJ, mechanical bull, photo booth, food trucks, vendors and, well, wine. Registration gets you entry, a dash tee, Wine Stopper Finisher’s medal, 1 finish line 5-oz. pour of wine, yoga, Zumba, a wine glass and access to the afterparty. It promises to be a grape time. Dix Park, Raleigh. Nov. 9, 2:30-8:30 p.m. Early bird tickets $35, event day price $75. thecrazywinedash.com/raleigh

Darwin Day

Evolve your weekend in the name of science as the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences takes on Darwin Day — the largest event of its kind in the country. Themed Botany, this year’s program, includes scientist meets, info on how Darwin’s theories are being applied in today’s world, hands-on science education stations, crafts, games and fun for all ages. 11 W. Jones St., Raleigh. Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. naturalsciences.org

The Black Keys

Tighten up, golden boy! The Midwest-bred blues rock revivalist duo The Black Keys are “howlin’ for you” as they roll through town with their Let’s Rock Tour. PNC Arena, Raleigh. Nov. 8, 7 p.m. From $40. pncarena.com

Fall for Orchids

The fifth annual Fall for Orchids show returns to the Doris Duke Center with hundreds of orchids from societies near and far, including North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. There also will be Triangle Orchid Society talks on practical orchid raising and repotting skills for beginners. On-site vendors feature the likes of Marble Branch Farms, Orchid Classics for You and Tsuchibuta Pottery, to name a few. Don’t miss the chance to score Duke basketball tix, orchid centerpieces, gifts and more with the daily raffle. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Durham. Nov. 8, 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. triangleorchidsociety.org

Third Eye Blind

“How’s it going to be?” Well, it’s definitely more than a “semi-charmed life” for a day as ’90s-bred rock band Third Eye Blind brings their Screamer Tour to town on the heels of their first album in four years. DPAC, Durham. Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. From $39.75. dpacnc.com