Celebrate Halloween (safely) at pumpkin patches, spooky train rides and haunted houses

Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and caldron bubble. Calling all children of the corn. From feel-good fam-friendly G-rated corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hay rides and farm fun to PG seasonal spooks to full-on fright fests for you and your boo crew, here is our roundup of can’t-miss hauntings and happenings around the Triangle. Plus, there are new safety protocols in place.

Pumpkin picking and family friendly

Fun on the Farms

Oh, my gourd, #SquashGoals. Give ’em pumpkin to talk about and spice things up with the fam or boo on the farm with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hay rides, farm animals and all kinds of fam-friendly fall fun across the Triangle.

Here are some of our top picks, so pull up your suspenders, throw on a flannel shirt and get your game face on. All farms have instituted protocols for guest safety. Visit each farm’s website before visiting to learn more.

Stalkers beware at Fuquay-Varina’s Naylor Family Farm and 10-acre Giant Corn Maze with giant stalks or whip up some friendly competition on the newly constructed track and pedal karts, plus plenty of other activities across to boot. In Zebulon, slide into the season at Lazy Hound Farms via the big slide, plus corn and kiddie mazes, hay rides, a tractor train and much more, with a night-time corn maze the night crawlers.

Get corny in Garner at Ken’s Korny Corn Maze across the maze madness (rope maze, hay maze, 6-acre corn maze). Then, play with the animals and pick up some pumpkins and produce while you’re there.

Extend your Halloween haze maze madness at Crossroads Corn Maze in Wake Forest with hay and rope mazes, a giant corn maze, and the quintessential hayride. Also in Wake Forest, fly by broomstick over to Tractor’s Corn Maze for some on-the-vine pumpkin picking, corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, and a Corn Maze After Dark for all ages—just “8 acres of corn, the moon and you.” Can you find your way?

And for a mix of fam-friendly fun with a side of spooky selections check out Phillips Farms of Cary, complete with a neutral Family Fun Park, pumpkin patch and not-so-creepy corn maze, plus haunted happenings for fright and delight on the Haunted Farm with haunted maze, haunted hayride and more. phillipsfarmsofcary.com

The Phillips Corn Maze in Cary offers family friendly fun with a side of spooky selections. NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

All aboard! The Pumpkin Patch Express is back through Oct. 25 in the Bull City at Museum of Life + Science with a hay maze, nature bingo, rubber duck races, mini golf and more — plus, your chance to pick the perfect pumpkin in the patch (patch site entry every half-hour).

Find your way to the pumpkin patch site via the Dinosaur Trail path anytime during your 30-minute entry time slot to help stagger guest arrival. Once there, guests may stay at the patch as long as they like. Remaining event dates include Oct. 17–18 and 24–25 (9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.); tickets need to be purchased in advance ($15 per person *Museum admission not included), and tickets include a return trip train ride from the pumpkin patch back to the station.

For safety protocols, the train will run on a continuous loop at a lower capacity, and guests of the same party are asked to sit together and leave one bench between them and other passengers. The train will be sanitized between trips. lifeandscience.org/pumpkin-patch

Track or treat! The North Carolina Railway Museum is back on track (get it?) and reopened to the ghoulish —er, public — Oct. 10 New Hope Valley Railway. Trade the broomstick for the Halloween Express Train and spook up four weeks of fun traversing kid-friendly scenes of flying witches, smoking cauldrons and more. Kids can also try their hadn’t at a game of Mummy Mayhem, in search of hidden mummies from their seat. And, of course, don’t miss the fam photo op with Halloween backdrop—do it for the ’Gram.

The fam-friendly Halloween Express trains will run Oct. 17, 24 and 31 with five train departure times (2:45, 4, 5:15, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.). Tickets will only be sold online prior to ride days and not at the railroad on the day-of. Tickets cost $14 for all ages. In addition to individual tickets, a private Family Caboose will be available with seating for up to 10 family members.

Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place with a reduced capacity of 30% and seating in accordance with government mandates, and face coverings will be required for all guests, passengers and volunteers while in the rail yard and when riding the train. Note: costume masks may not replace proper face coverings. Day of: One person from each reservation party should check in at the ticket office upon arrival at least 30 minutes before their departure time to pick up train tickets. triangletrain.com

The North Carolina Railway Museum, home to the New Hope Valley Railway, is open to the public with increased safety measures. Track or Treat: Halloween Express is planned Saturdays in October. North Carolina Railway Museum

Parks and rec gets a ghostly upgrade as several local centers host Halloween hauntings and happenings. On Oct. 16, take a walk on the wild side and get a gander at things that go bump in the night via a fam-friendly night hike: Family Naturalists: Nocturnal Nature at Walnut Creek Wetland Center (8 p.m.; best for families with children ages 4+). Only one person per family needs to register. Participants will be required to wear masks and undergo a wellness check, which includes a few questions and a touchless temperature check. Please register at least four days in advance, and dress for the weather. Register for any program online via RecLink using the barcode listed. Before registering for any program, please review the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go. Event barcode: 259398, $5 per family; raleighnc.gov

Hello, gourd-geous. Fall fun just “goat” a serious upgrade. Carve pumpkins with goats at Spring Haven Farm Tuesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31, when you pick your perf pumpkin in the patch and then trot over to the pasture for carving. Insider tip: The goats love to nibble on the insides of the pumpkins after you scoop them out. Dreams do come true. All needed carving tools will be available at each table and sterilized between each use. Bonus: Tractor Train Express, Haunted Farm Maze, fall treats, music — and did we mention goats and their animal friends (think: like Peppa Pig Annie the Donkey and Huck the Horse)? Tickets are only available online. Tickets are $13.50 each and pumpkins to carve with the goats or to take home are $8–$16 depending on size. Entry for kids 3 and under is free. facebook.com/SpringHavenFarmandStables





Trunk or Treat

Sticky fingers, in my seat, one last car, Trunk or Treat! Don your best costume and roll over to Bluebirds Farm in Raleigh Oct. 24 (4–7 p.m.) for the inaugural Trunk or Treat event. All ghoulish guests will stay in their vehicles and candy will be sealed. If you do step out of your monster-mobile for a photo opp, you are asked to follow safe social distancing guidelines. All volunteers will wear masks and gloves (free; 3bluebirdsfarm.org/copy-of-trunk-or-treat).

On Oct. 31, Raleigh Parks puts a safe spin on the classic tired-feet trick-or-treat tradition with its Trunk or Treat drive-thru event at Sanderford Road Park (6–8 p.m.). Register for any program online via RecLink using the barcode listed. Prior to registering for any program, please review the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go. Event barcode: 261577, free; raleighnc.gov.

Trick or treat, smell my feet, stay 6 feet… Durham Parks & Recreation is hosting a fee Halloween pandemic-style with this contactless drive-up event for kids at Holton Career & Resource Center with four 30-minute sessions (Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.). Registration is required per child. Supplies are limited. Register online. Call 919-560-4355.

A mind is a terrible thing to waste. Lucky for you, zombies feast on brains. Mask up, don your doctor, nurse and patient costumes and stumble to Downtown Cary Park Oct. 24 (5-6 p.m.) for the free zombie walk. All victims (and zombies) must be safely masked, and zombie packs will be spaced 6 feet apart. The one-mile walking dead will culminate with the Zombie Halloween Candy Scavenger Hunt. For elder Zombies who want to chase down the brains with a bevvie in a zombie-free zone, Cotton House Brewery is next to the park with large area outdoor seating and a food truck. Please register in advance on the Eventbrite page.

Hillsborough’s bringing the haunt this season with its Witch’s Haunted Barn, open every Saturday in October (1–5 p.m.). For $15, your boo crew can get your spook on in this music-filled barn full of pirates, ghosts, witches, vampires and sinister creatures galore — and donkeys. Yup, donkeys. Victims (visitors) can visit the farm for some pawmpkin time petting the mini donkeys and horses, visiting the chickens, and walking the pasture trail to the sunflower field (expected to bloom in October). Survivors treat on with a bag of candy for the children. For safety, barn population will be limited. Everyone is encouraged to reserve their time slot by purchasing tickets to the event in the online store. Additional details available on the farms’ website and Facebook @farmfirefly. fireflyfarmnc.com

Haunted history comes to life in Wake Forest for these paranormal promenades. With 100-plus years of history, the sidewalks and streets of Downtown Wake Forest have more than a few spooky stories to share for this inaugural Spirits of Wake Forest ghost walk through lessons on tragic train wrecks, murderous mamas, “borrowed” corpses and more. You may even score a ghost hug — you can’t feel it, but it’s there. Tours lasting approximately 75 minutes will take place rain or shine at 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday evenings in October; Sunday tours are on offer throughout the month at 6 p.m. only. Adult tickets, $15; kids 10 and under, $12. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are nonrefundable/nontransferable. Visit EventBrite to reserve your spot.

For guest safety, tours will be limited to 15 participants max and will be conducted entirely outdoors. Masks are required for all participants over the age of 5 and for all volunteers, and storytellers will make every effort to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from attendees at all times. Wakeforestdowntown.com

Costume up for this free third annual one-day Halloween (Oct. 31, 5–8 p.m.) fam-friendly free Halloween party at Comic World in Zebulon, complete with candy, a haunted asylum, a costume contest (up to 15 years old) and more. Social distancing will be apply and only two to four people at a time will be allow through the asylum. facebook.com/zebuloncomics





Freaky films

Just remember, “in space, no one can hear you scream.” Celebrate Halloween eve (Oct. 30) with what is arguably the greatest work of hunted-by-a-monster horror flick ever — “Alien,” of course, plus costume contest, reverse Trunk or Treat and fab featured food trucks (NC Bulkogi, Gussy’s, Dusty’s Donuts). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Then, on Halloween, “Dammit, Janet,” come on back and “let’s do the time warp again” with two showings of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with costume contest, reverse Trunk or Treat and more fab featured trucks (Pie Pushers, Chirba Chirba, Buzzy Bakes). Great Scott! First showing: Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with movie at 6 p.m.; second showing: gates 8 p.m. and movie 9:30 p.m. $25 per carload and can be purchased in advance online. Events take place at Frontier RTP.

Bonus: Every month, proceeds go to benefit a select nonprofit or charity. Cause of the month: Meals on Wheels of Wake County and Durham. Donations can also be made on the Food Truck Flix website homepage. foodtruckflix.com

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

The cult classic is celebrating its 45th anniversary. And there’s no better way to see it than on a big screen at a drive-through — at least in these times. Film Fest 919 will close out its annual film festival with an outdoor screening of “Rocky Horror” at the new Drive-In at Carraway. The new drive-in theater is in the northern part of Chapel Hill, off Interstate 40. Show is at 7:30 p.m. Each $50 group ticket covers one vehicle with up to five people. Audio for the film will be streamed through a FM broadcast unit so viewers can tune in on a specified radio channel. No lawn chairs are allowed, and viewers must stay in the vehicle (although sitting in an open pickup truck bed is permitted). Details are at filmfest919.com/drive-in-rules.

Haunted houses and trails

Welcome to the nightmare. This contact-free drive-thru haunted trail is here for the spooking. Do you dare? The details: you + your boo crew creep it real and stay in your vehicle, driving along the thrill-and-chill packed trail. They promise you a wicked ride. Open at sunset every Friday & Saturday through Halloween. The last ticket is sold at 10:30 p.m. Prices start at $10 per vehicle. Purchase tickets in advance for a completely contact-free experience, including a ticket scan through your car window. granvillehauntfarm.com

Hallo-scream is here. Fright night found at NC’s No. 1 Haunted Forest at Panic Point in Youngsville, where seeds of panic were planted 10 years ago — with a decade of tantalizing terror and dread to follow. Comprised of four haunted attractions and 32 unique scenes, Panic Point’s feature attraction is its Haunted Forest. Find your way through tears of blood and a half-mile of murderers, spiders & aliens via 11 scenes of mayhem, like the Butcher Shop, Pallet Maze, Church, Clown Town and more. On the Dark Trail, find backwoods mutants, a zombie swamp, a survival bunker and beyond. And don’t miss the “Masters of Murder” over in the Killers in the Corn, or the haunted Menacing Maze.

Tickets from $27.50. For safety protocols, follow all instructions regarding Health Department requirements. Remain in your vehicle until you receive a text. Wear a mask at all times. Stay socially distanced from other groups. Sanitize hands frequently. Tickets can be purchased online. raleighhauntedhouse.com

The iconic scare fest that is Clayton Fear Farm is back on select dates through Oct. 31 with the hayride and maze. Experience the terror of the Fear Forest Haunted Hayride — aka the longest 20 minutes of your life on a 40-foot hay wagon from hell charting territory few dare to go and from which even fewer return. If generations of the Phear family no longer lie in the cemetery, where are they?

If you aren’t scared to death, venture to the Haunted Maze and find your way through 8 acres of extremely tall Sudangrass. Prepare to be scared. Dress comfortable and expect the unexpected. Hello, darkness, my old friend… Mask and social distancing required for all staff and guests. Pre-purchased timed tickets are encouraged. You can buy tickets in advance online, $22. claytonfearfarm.com