Your guide to the Top 10 things to do in the Triangle this week

Happy Election Week. If you’re reading this from either side of the aisle, or even somewhere in the middle, you at least survived. Time to celebrate or blow off some steam and support local — whether you want to live in the past with “Halloween” frights and bites or look forward to Christmas (don’t shoot the messenger) delights.

Either way there’s plenty of holiday happenings to funtain you. #SpreadJoy, y’all, and, as always, #SpreadLove.

On Nov. 12, we all go to NC State. The university’s Department of Music will feature the NC State orchestras and choirs along with the Concert Singers of Cary in a world premiere of new work by famed composer Lisa Bielawa in a virtual-reality version of the NC State Brickyard (the university’s beloved gathering area). And whether you’re a fan of the Brickyard or aren’t familiar, you won’t want to miss this virtual reinterpretation, built by the NC State University Libraries. The broadcast will premiere on Nov. 12.

On premiere night, join NC State faculty Peter Askim, director of orchestral studies, and Nathan Leaf, director of choral activities and artistic director for Concert Singers of Cary, and composer Lisa Bielawa for a live, online panel discussion. Post chat, you’ll enter the VR Brickyard to experience the world premiere broadcast. Following your experience of the performance, you’re invited to join Askim, Leaf and Bielawa again for a question and answer session. You can access the link to join the live premiere on Nov. 12 at music.arts.ncsu.edu/brickyard-broadcast.

Let the rhythm move you to the North Carolina Museum of Art’s Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Theater in the Museum Park, where you can find your fix for both outdoor fall air and live tunes. Starting daily Nov. 2 (11 a.m.–3 p.m.), the museum will offer four hours of continuous curated music from multiple cultural and musical perspectives via this recurring NCMA Jukebox.

True to the name, the series promises a mix of sounds, from distinctive classical music and the improvisational stylings of jazz to the North Carolina Appalachian folk ballads and iconic Motown hits to the syncopated rhythms of Latin America. The museum asks you please keep state protocols for social distancing in mind; masks are required. And if you wanna hunker down and listen from home, playlists are available on the Museum’s Spotify page. ncartmuseum.org/calendar/type/outdoor_events

If the full-moon Halloween didn’t spook you enough, Raleigh’s walking food tour of haunted landmarks is here for you (for a limited time). Wrapping its final installments Nov. 7 and 8 (12:45 to 3 p.m.) is this eerie history lesson with a side of fright from the city’s oldest cemetery and mortuary — and its inhabitants — via stories of public executions, murder, a plague of yellow fever, and one of the most haunted Capitol buildings in the South. There’s even troubling tales of one of the most dreaded Pirates of all time. That, plus delish food from three of DTR’s best restos — the dark side of Raleigh has never tasted so good! Costumes welcome.

Eat, sip, stroll, tip. That’s the rinse, wash, repeat dine and drink MO for the weekly Save the Music initiative and street performance series by the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership. Support local (restaurants, venues and musicians) while you take in the fall air against a live tunes soundtrack on Saturdays from 6–8 p.m. (this week, Nov. 7) on Franklin Street. facebook.com/downtownchapelhill





Just imagine a single balloon changing a life forever. You’ll love it so much you’ll burst. Raleigh Little Theatre’s next Family Series production comes in the form of this sweet, inventive and comedy-packed “Balloonacy.” The tender, uplifting one-performer show for the little ones (and the big ones too) explores the power of friendship and shows how, with a little imagination and acceptance, companionship is everywhere. RLT intends to perform this in-person show for a limited and distanced audience outdoors in the Stephenson Amphitheatre Nov. 7-15, in full accordance with current state gathering restrictions. That means up to 100 guests at each performance. Details and tickets at raleighlittletheatre.org/shows/balloonacy.

If you’re out and about for First Friday in DTR, join 311 Gallery for the opening reception of “Your Place at the Table,” a visual art exhibit focusing on representation, with works from 70-plus artists from across the country, up through Nov. 27. The event is free, with light refreshments and mandatory masks. downtownraleigh.org/first-friday-raleigh/events

While you’re out, stop in Clouds Brewing for this month’s installment of socially distanced Beats & Brews with multiple DJs spinning, food on-site, $4 drafts and plenty of 6-feet-apart outdoor and indoor tables for you to perch at. Nov. 6, 6–10 p.m. facebook.com/cloudsbrewingnc





If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, dream no more. Unscripted Durham has decked out its rooftop patio with six mega 7-plus-foot-tall, 12-foot-diameter personal igloos, where you can fulfill the snowy socially distanced fantasy early (and often) with seven to nine of your fave elves, plenty of room to spread out and beautiful views of the city and a massive lit Christmas tree to boot. Each igloo is equipped with seating and tables, lighting for nighttime, a heater, a rug and more. Each igloo can be rented for up to two hours for $350, which includes a food and beverage credit (Christmas cocktails, cheers!). Yup. Winter wonderland found. unscriptedhotels.com

Let Fido get his fa-la-la on while you score pro photos of you and your fur child against a beautiful holiday backdrop, as Cause for Paws’ Classic Pawliday photo event partners with Clouds Brewing for a simply pawfect morning of holly jolly holiday fun. Sip on mimosas and Clouds brews (food truck TBD) during the photo session by locally acclaimed photog Brent of Live View Studios. Time slots are limited. facebook.com/causeforpawsnc or form.jotform.com/202896659767175

Oh, what fun it is to ride… “Sleigh” your holiday shopping early and local at Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson (noon to 3 p.m., Nov. 7) while enjoying live tunes and holiday refreshments — with incentives to boot. A shopping tab of $300-plus in Motorclothes scores you a turn to drop the dice for a $500 TRHD gift card. $100 purchase gets you a dart to throw at the balloon wall of prizes and more. facebook.com/TobaccoRoadHD

Prepare to be spellbound. Casting a spell on your weekend is this daylong mystery solve. You: Grab a team of mystery-solving wizards (aka savvy detectives), don your cloaks and wands, and hit the Raleigh streets Nov. 7 as they transform into a fantasy world of witchcraft and wizardry for this enchanting outdoor adventure of cracking clues and solving puzzles to save the realm. Team ticket, $48. Visit facebook.com/CluedUpp/events for more info.