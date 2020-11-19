Your 5-minute guide to the Top 10 things to do this weekend in the Triangle

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd during the Raleigh Christmas Parade in Raleigh, N.C. on November 23, 2019. cjones@newsobserver.com

Likely no one would argue it’s the most wonderful time of the year — either because you’re feeling festive — or because the holidays mean the end of 2020 is in sight. Or both.

Either way, get your jingle bell rock on all around town as the Triangle gets lit for the season. Oh, and if you’re more Festivus-feeling, there’s still some non-holiday fun to be had. #SpreadLove, y’all. Oh, and “kindness is free, so sprinkle that stuff everywhere.”

We see 1990 Christmas teaching Kevin McCallister how to evade home invaders to hilarity in “Home Alone” and raise you 2020 teaching us how to do virtually everything — well — virtually. Virtual parade? You betcha. For authenticity, you should probably bundle up and stream from your driveway curb. Note: The parade will not be held live on city streets, organizers say.

Tune in Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. as ABC11 sponsors the 2020 Raleigh Christmas Parade, presented by Shop Local Raleigh. Look for musical performances by Train, Meghan Trainor and local “American Idol” contestant Franklin Bone. The parade will last about two hours, and will be re-broadcast on Christmas morning. … Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.

Well, in true 2020 fashion, there will be no rocking’ around the Christmas tree — as the annual Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting event has gone virtual for safety. (Naughty or nice is less relevant if you aren’t safe…). But ’tis the season for streaming. So on Nov. 20 (5:45–6 p.m.), tune into ABC11 and kick off the holiday season from wherever you are. The pre-recorded virtual program, hosted in conjunction with Downtown Raleigh Alliance, will feature several performances, plus Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin lighting the tree. Follow the social media page for updates on performers and more info! downtownraleigh.org/dra-programs/tree-lighting

From dancing to pine-needle baskets, the North Carolina Museum of History celebrates cultural heritage via a host of can’t-miss programming with its 25th annual American Indian Heritage Celebration online experience: Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21. Interact with presenters in live-streamed events, while also enjoying on-demand videos with performers, artists, scholars, historians and other representatives from North Carolina’s eight state-recognized tribes and four Urban Indian Organizations. Visit NC-AIHC.com to register and to find schedules and more information. Note that the museum will be closed to the public on Friday; while the museum is open on Saturday, AIHC sessions are closed to the public.

“I see this spark in you. It’s amazing. Whatever you choose to do with it, you’ll be great.” Aww, feels. Treat the fam to “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”on the big screen Nov. 20, at Durham County Memorial Stadium as Durham Parks and Recreation continues to get reel with free drive-in movies. Gates open 5:30 p.m. (no rain date scheduled). Then, head back to the stadium on Nov. 21 (5:30 p.m. gates) for a showing of “The Wiz” (rain date slated for Sunday). Though free, tickets must be reserved online. Only one ticket is needed per car. dprplaymore.org/469/Bull-City-Reels-on-Wheels

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with characters, from left, Peni, voiced by Kimiko Glen, Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, Spider-Ham, voiced by John Mulaney, Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, Peter Parker, voiced by Jake Johnson, and Spider-Man Noir, voiced by Nicolas Cage. Sony Pictures Animation AP

If laughter is the best medicine, than Goodnights is where you need to be as comedian and actor Moses Storm — of “Arrested Development” and “This Is Us” fame” — takes the stage for five shows across three nights (Nov. 19–21, times vary). And if you want more (and you will), don’t miss Storm in the new season of Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here.” goodnightscomedy.com/events/40845

All the jingle ladies and gents, get your holiday shop on at this Holiday Pop-Up Shop in DTR. The temporary brick-and-mortar will take shape Nov. 18 through Christmas Eve at 15 W. Hargett St. so you can #supportlocal while finding bestie, boo or mini-you the perfect gift that says “I love you” (or “I felt obligated, so here you go”) — ya know, whatever your dynamic.

If you like to take life with a grain of salt, this one’s for you. Focused on tequila, including its signature special midnight margarita and a Paloma, Unscripted’s resident bartender will host its Social Distance Learning Cocktail Class Nov. 21 (3–4:30 p.m.) in the All Day bar. Guests can learn how to make these primo fall cocktails, which will be paired with a chef’s special appetizer. Tickets cost $30 and can be booked through OpenTable. facebook.com/UnscriptedDurham





“Here’s to the Land of the Longleaf Pine / The summer land where the sun doth shine / Where the weak grow strong, and the strong grow great / Here’s to ‘Down Home, the Old North State!” Don’t miss the second annual Old North State Storytelling Festival, available virtually any time through Nov. 29. $25 tickets per household score you and the fam access to eight acclaimed national and regional storytellers, plus musical guests Violet Bell, via hours of stories to entertain and warm your heart. All tales are fam-friendly, and the Family Showcase includes stories especially for younger listeners. Purchase virtual pass at oldnorthstatestorytellingfestival.com/virtual-pass.

Let there be light! The holiday light season has sprung — and you can get lit on all kinds of lights about town, as the season opens with Fieldstream Farm (formerly known as Ten-Ten Lights). Lighting up your life, the 2020 season opens Nov. 21 at 8008 Old Stage Road in Raleigh, featuring a drive-through light show with 1 million lights decorating acres of farm land, including an LED-lit tunnel of lights with more than 200,000 lights. See website for hours and ticket information (from $20 per vehicle): fieldstreamfarm.com

Spend your weekend mining for treasures at this gem of an event: Treasures of the Earth gem, mineral and jewelry show at the NC State Fairgrounds (Kerr Scott Building), Nov. 20 to 22. Metals, crystals, minerals, fossils and more are on offer via classic, handcrafted, fashion and estate finds. Jewelers, wire wrappers, and remount and repair specialists will also be on-site. And, budget buy, it’s only $6 for adults for a whole-weekend ticket (and there’s a $1 off coupon available) and free for ages 16 and under. Check site for hours. See you there! treasuresoftheearth.com