Your 5-minute guide to the Top 10 things to do this weekend in the Triangle

Bishop Michael Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, will speak at the MLK Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast. Owen Humphreys

Did you miss us? We took a winter’s nap, but we’re back just in time to mark the changing of the guard and commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which perhaps has more significance this year any other time in current history.

Here’s your top 10 best bets for the week — from getting cultured to just blowing off some steam (including — be still our “bleating” hearts) s’mores with goats and homegrown Sir Walter Smoke-Off. And, as always, #SpreadLove, y’all.







Join the prayer from wherever you are this year as the 41st MLK Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast goes virtual on Monday, Jan. 18. Tune in as keynote speaker Bishop Michael Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, leads the legacy service to honor King’s dreams and vision. The event will stream on wral.com (starting 7 a.m.) and air on WRAL at 8 a.m. facebook.com/trianglemartinlutherkingjrcommittee





Join the town of Cary in its annual collection of events celebrating the life, work and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tune in as storyteller Willa Brigham (short story, poetry and song writer, and host of the TV show “Smart Start Kids”) shares stories that honor King’s legacy and the struggle for equal rights; and accomplished storyteller Janice Curtis Greene brings the legacy of Harriet Tubman to life—both presentations appropriate for ages preschool and up.

Also tune in for a collection of fitting films like “Jackie Robinson: A Game Apart featuring actor Mike Wiley,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” and more. The free programming culminates with the live-streamed Dreamfest Interfaith Service, Sunday, Jan. 17, at 3:30 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Brenda Smith of Chicago, special music by Dr. Abe Caceres, and a gospel choir, as well as a presentation by the virtual MLK Project of NC State University. Visit the site for full programming, availability and access information. https://www.townofcary.org/recreation-enjoyment/events/holiday-events/dreamfest





The dreams of Dr. King Jr. live on as the dreamers behind Dream Big 2021 pivot to carry on this 10th annual famed MLK Day celebration in a fun, safe fashion on Monday, Jan. 18 (noon to 4 p.m.). This year, Book Harvest’s annual book drive fest celebrating community and its big dream for literacy (and book access) for all kids will feature a Dream Big Drive-Through, where families and community members can drop off book donations at Durham Central Park and receive bags with books to take home (and keep). While on-site, be greeted by popular children’s book characters—and leave with a car decorated to celebrate the joy of reading. The event kicks off with a fun kids’ newscast (Dream Big Video Premiere), streamed on Book Harvest’s Facebook page. Spy the trailer here. For full event info, visit bookharvestnc.org/what-we-do/events/dream-big

If you’re craving a little heat and the taste of summer (and outdoor pandemic-safe fun), you’re gonna want to flavor your Jan. 16 plans a trip to the Great Raleigh Trolley Tapyard for a family-friendly outdoor afternoon of music, food and fun. Service will be catered buffet-style, and guests can return to the line to get their fill (during their hour time slot). The menu (subject to update) includes pulled-pork BBQ, smoked chicken, vegetarian jackfruit BBQ, cornbread, slaw, potato salad, mac ’n’ cheese and, of course, banana pudding. The rain date is set for Jan. 23. Safety Precautions include: All-outdoor seating under a heated open-air tent; each hour slot will be limited to 25 guests; guests are required to wear masks when not seated at their picnic table. facebook.com/raleightrolley





We could all use a little rejuvenation — both literally, and in the form of 5 Points Gallery’s newest exhibit. The so-named “Rejuvenation,” on view now through Feb. 27, welcomes the new year by honoring that very spirit of rejuvenation via 2021 exhibiting works by 10 Triangle-based artists. They’re celebrating the resilience of our community and the works include a range of mediums (painting, sculpture, weaving, fused glass, and mixed media) that promise to soothe the soul and stimulate your imagination. You can peep the works by visiting 5 Points Gallery in Durham, either in person or from home at your leisure. The gallery is now open Fridays and Saturdays 3-7 p.m. You may also schedule an in-person viewing by private appointment at your convenience by contacting info@5pointsgallery.com.

Hungry for more? Tune in for the second installment of the Orange County Historical Museum’s Open Hearth Cooking series by joining trained historical interpreter Linda Ostrand virtually for a cooking demonstration in front of a roaring fireplace in her home the “Berry Brick House,” live-streamed Jan. 21 (7 p.m.). Originally trained in open hearth cooking at Pennsbury Manor, the colonial estate of William Penn, Ostrand will share cooking tools and techniques from the early 1800s. The presentation is set in the days of Thomas Jefferson (including 1800s attire) and features a Monticello-inspired recipe. Live program attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, but people who cannot attend in-person can still receive the post-event link to watch the recorded program. The program is $10. To register and learn more, visit at orangehistorync.org or call 919-732-2201.

“It’s Mr. Nasty time.” If you’re a fan of the “Friday” film series then you’re not gonna wanna miss the franchise’s “Uncle Elroy” (“Next Friday,” “Friday After Next”) as he rolls through town this weekend at Goodnight’s for five shows across three nights of hilarity. A comic heavyweight, Don “DC” Curry is also famed for his appearances on BET’s “Comic View,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” and Adult Swim’s “Black Jesus.” We’ll see you there — bye, Felicia! goodnightscomedy.com/events/42053

Stuff just goat serious. Get your winter on with a trip to visit the animals at Spring Haven Farm and cozy up by the fire pit with your choice of five not-you-average s’more kits to sate your appetite. Think: Traditional, Piggy, S’moreo, Fluffernutter and Grasshopper. And — the s’more you know — animals need snugs too, so rove about the farm and enjoy the tons of animals looking for snuggles and snacks like Peppa pig, Annie the Donkey, Wilbur and Orville the baby Highland cows, Flint the Horse and of course, plenty o’ really cute goats. And don’t forget to check in on the farm’s newest baby goat, Butterscotch. Besides s’mores, enjoy food, drinks and music.

And, to entertain the littles, give them a ride on the Tractor Train Express. Or, if you’re feeling crafty, the farm’s craft’s station will be run by a local artist who’s eager to help all aspiring artists with a rotation of magical farm crafts and fun creations. You can schedule your arrival time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Each hour has a limited number of tickets available, but once on the farm you can stay as long as you like. The farm is open until 6 p.m. and set up to allow for social distancing. Many hand sanitizer stations and hand washing areas are available. facebook.com/SpringHavenFarmandStables





If you need a little Christmas, right this very minute, you can actually still have it — yes, even in mid-January (but hurry). The Haymaker’s Christmas takeover, A Very Tipsy Christmas at The Haymaker, which transformed the hot spot into a holiday cocktail wonderland, is coming not a close Jan. 16. If you didn’t get a chance to take in the wonderland during the holiday bustle, you’re gonna want to reserve a spot for a sip at the large lit pop-up bar serving up signature holiday cocktails in an over-the-top festive tent in the 555 Fayetteville St. courtyard with t “the nostalgic energy of the best holiday party you’ve ever been to… socially distanced, of course.” Each $40 guest admission includes one signature cocktail and a reserved seat in this outdoor seated event. Additional drinks for purchase. Only 28 seats are available during each time slot. The Haymaker will close for 30 minutes between each ticketed time slot to ensure proper cleaning between all reservations. Tickets are available for groups of two, three, and five guests only here (21+). Expect mask and temp checks on arrival. thehaymakerraleigh.com/shop.

Ensure 2021 is one of your best years yet by spending your Saturday at Clouds finding a furbaby to give a “furever” home. The monthly event showcases adoptable dogs and cats — and, of course, Clouds’ full roster of signature eats and drinks. Fido and Felix thank you. facebook.com/causeforpawsnc



