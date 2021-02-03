Your 5-minute guide to the Top 10 things to do this week in the Triangle

A sign for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 31, 2021. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. with just 25,000 fans in the stadium. NYT

From Black History Month to Baking to the Brady Bowl (er, Super Bowl) to Birds—you can savor plenty of ops around the town this week to get cultured or blow off some steam. And, ever fitting for February as both BHM and the month of love, as always, #SpreadLove, y’all.

Super Bowl

Whether you’re watching for the commercials, a potential wardrobe snafu or for actual football, you’re watching. And eating. And probably drinking. If you’re looking to elevate your game for the the Brady Bowl (er, Super Bowl) at home, there are plenty of game-day to-go food packages. Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson hosts a pre-party from noon to 4 p.m. with free drinks (while supplies last), JoCo hotdogs and more, plus a raffle to score an autographed picture and a commemorative book about “The Catch” made by Dwight Clark. In Durham, get your game face on and head to Raging Bull Harley-Davidson. Over at Brüeprint Brewing Company in Apex, pregame with some brews and live tunes by Tom Neuhauser. At kickoff, if you’re looking for a place to land, Hibernian Pub, North Raleigh will air the game with drink specials. Or you can head to PourWorks for the Super Bowl Party & Chili Cook Off! Can you handle the heat?

Take “tweeting” offscreen and get outside with the fam for this free virtual Great Backyard Bird-Making extravaganza (Feb. 9). Join staff from the North Carolina Museum of Art and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences for this all-ages-welcome virtual opportunity to fete the Great Backyard Bird Count, the annual citizen science experiment. Learn more about NC birds and naturalist-artist John James Audubon’s lifelong exploration of birds (on exhibit now at NCMA: “The Birds of America”). Oh, and you can create a bird sculpture from recycled materials. Im-“peck”-able. Register here.

Art always finds its way, and First Friday is exhibit A. Current restrictions may have sidelined our traditional First Friday walks, but there are still plenty of ways to fete the First Friday art walk. Downtown Raleigh Alliance tapped for local artists to bring vibrant murals to DTR — think plenty of Insta-friendly elements. Each mural has a plaque with a QR code with more First Friday info. And check out Feb. 5 exhibits on downtownraleigh.org.

Looking for more First Friday fun? After you peep the #FirstFridayRaleigh murals (do it for the ’Gram — and for art!), try your skills via the socially distanced and masked Moore Square Scavenger Hunt, where clues and maps will help you uncover art-astic finds.

“Math and manners as weapons? Take a lesson from Dr. Brown, who started a school and taught her students ways to change a segregated society.” Celebrate Black History Month with the North Carolina Museum of History and get schooled on Charlotte Hawkins Brown—Dreamer-Doer-Teacher-Leader! via this installment of History Corner (Feb. 10, 1–2 p.m.) with guest co-teacher: Sonya Laney, Education Coordinator, Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum. The virtual program for children (ages 6–9) and families is designed to make history learning interactive and fun. Parents are invited to participate with their children. Register at ncmuseumofhistory.org.

Over a century of history lay beyond the threshold of the Historic Russell School, located off Saint Marys Road in Durham. Step inside via this virtual tour and history presentation (Feb. 6, 10 a.m.) of the 1926-built school. It’s the last remaining Rosenwald School of 17 built in Durham County, a refuge for Black children for formal education, “built in collaboration with the local Black community, local white school board and Rosenwald Fund” during the Jim Crow era. After registration, a Zoom link will be sent prior to the event. In person socially distant tours can be scheduled at info@historicrussellschool.org. facebook.com/historicrussellschool





You + your buddy of choice + 5K = sole mates. Get it? Ever fitting Heart Month (and the month of love), the annual Sole Mates Run celebrates health and fitness while supporting Soles4Souls’ “global mission to wear out poverty in developing countries by providing gently worn or even new shoes to those who currently do not have.” Bring new or gently used shoes on race day to donate to the cause. Runners can pound the pavement solo or with a partner (separate awards for both categories — partners will instead place by their combined times). Bring mom, hubby, SO, best bud or your neighbor. “Sole Mates” is for everyone, so love wins. facebook.com/FitandAble





All you knead is love. And La Farm Bakery is here for it. This month, the bakery introduces its virtual baking classes hosted by Master Baker Lionel Vatinet from his home kitchen. Kicking off this sweet treat is Rustic French Pastries on Feb. 6, where Vatinet will feature rustic tarts, profiteroles and crepes. Classes will be offered via Zoom, and include a kit complete with the ingredients needed for the class, which can be picked up at their flagship Preston Corners bakery or shipped nationwide. lafarmbakery.com/order-online/classes

Old school and new age collide in this virtual game night featuring a Zoom opportunity to show your mad skills at such games as Pictionary and Taboo. Tune in to up your game and make new friends in this low-key social. There’s even prizes and giveaways. And you don’t even have to put on pants (we won’t tell). So 2021. facebook.com/oakviewpark





Featuring a new children’s book for the month of February, StoryWalk at Oak view merges the joys of story time and nature walks. Starting Feb. 2 (and running through Feb. 28), Oak View’s brick walkways will feature the illustrated children’s book “We March” by award-winning author Shane W. Evans (author/illustrator), feting the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Post-walk, don’t miss a pit stop in the Goat Corral to say hello to Oak View’s goats (weather permitting Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:15-4:30 p.m.) and then the Chicken Coop. Eggs-cellent. facebook.com/oakviewpark