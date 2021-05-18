IBMA World of Bluegrass contract ends this year. Raleigh wants it here a few more years

The World of Bluegrass festival looks to stay in Raleigh a few more years, as the International Bluegrass Music Association and the City of Raleigh weigh a contract extension through 2024. News & Observer file photo

The World of Bluegrass Festival has brought some of the planet’s greatest banjo pickers, fiddlers and voices to stages throughout Raleigh every fall since 2013.

It looks like it could be sticking around for at least a few more years.

The City of Raleigh is considering contract terms with the International Bluegrass Music Association that would keep the World of Bluegrass festival in Raleigh for three more years. That deal, though, has not been finalized.

Raleigh’s contract with the World of Bluegrass festival is set to expire this year.

During its May 18 meeting, the Raleigh City Council approved a three-year contract extension with the IBMA that would keep the World of Bluegrass festival in the city through 2024. As part of the contract, Raleigh will continue contributing $60,000 per year in planning funds, for a new commitment of $180,000 over the next three years. Funds would come from the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Center budget.

A new deal would keep the twang in the Oak City for more than a decade, following the IBMA’s 2013 decision to move the festival from Nashville to Raleigh. In a statement, outgoing IBMA executive director Paul Schiminger signaled his hope that this won’t be the last contract extension for Raleigh.

“I’m honored and grateful to have worked so closely with our incredible partners in the City of Raleigh over the past six years,” said Schiminger in a statement.

Schiminger, who is retiring at the end of May, said he hopes to “put the finishing touches on an extension” before handing over leadership of the organization to incoming executive director Pat Morris.

He said he hopes to keep World of Bluegrass in Raleigh through 2024 “and hopefully well beyond.”

“The IBMA and our entire bluegrass music community deeply appreciates the strong bond formed with Raleigh to present the most important week in bluegrass anywhere in the world,” Schiminger said.

The World of Bluegrass festival offers the full spectrum of the bluegrass universe, from impromptu picking sessions in hotel lobbies, to legendary acts in sold-out shows at the city’s music venues. It also includes IBMA’s annual conference and IBMA Awards.

The festival is a mix of free concerts on stages on and around Fayetteville Street and ticketed mainstage acts at Red Hat Amphitheater, which have featured artists like Rhiannon Giddens, Alison Krauss, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers and others.

Virtual bluegrass

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s festival was an all-virtual affair, with concerts streamed online instead of played throughout downtown Raleigh.

This month, Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most COVID-related restrictions, including mask wearing in the majority of public situations, seeming to open up the potential for the return of the state’s largest events.

This 2021 World of Bluegrass festival looks to be a hybrid event Sept. 28-Oct. 2, combining in-person shows and streamed concerts. The IBMA awards ceremony and conference also are on the schedule. Tickets will go on sale June 8.

The event has become one of Raleigh’s signature events, setting record attendance every year and spurring even greater economic impact to the Triangle. Since the festival’s move to Raleigh, the city estimates total attendance at 1.3 million and that $80 million has flowed into Wake County as the event’s host.

In 2019, the last year the full festival was held, Raleigh estimates 218,000 people attended shows, leading to an $18.65 million economic impact.

After the IBMA called off any possibility of in-person shows for 2020, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin signaled a hope that the festival would stay in Raleigh.

“IBMA is my favorite event in Raleigh — a week of great music, celebration and community. Needless to say we are disappointed, but this is the right decision for this year,” Baldwin told The News & Observer last year. “We’re looking forward to the biggest and best celebration next year.”