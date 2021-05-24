NC’s 9th Wonder to teach at Roc Nation School in NYC. Will he still teach at Duke?

Acclaimed North Carolina-born music producer 9th Wonder, who has taught students at Harvard, Duke and NC Central, is teaming up with Jay-Z in a new educational venture.

Long Island University announced Monday that the Grammy-nominated producer will join the faculty of its new Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment as a visiting professor and artist in residence. He’ll teach courses in hip-hop history and the making of an album, the school said.

9th Wonder will continue in his role as a lecturing fellow in Duke’s Department of African & African American Studies, said Mark Anthony Neal, the department chair, in an email to the The News & Observer Monday. 9th Wonder has taught at Duke since 2010.

“Music changed my life and opened doors for me in ways that I never could have imagined, so it’s only right that we impart our knowledge to help the next generation of ambitious leaders,” 9th Wonder said in a statement from Long Island University. “I’m truly honored to teach at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment and look forward to equipping these students with the tools to break barriers in their own lives and careers.”

Roc Nation, the entertainment company Jay-Z founded in 2008, will welcome its first class of students this fall at Long Island University’s new school, according to an announcement Monday. Roc Nation School will be located in Jay-Z’s hometown of Brooklyn with 25% of the student receiving Roc Nation Hope Scholarships.

“The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will welcome its inaugural class of exceptional students this fall who will be taught by world-renowned artists and educators, giving them practical insight and real-world, hands-on experience,” Long Island University president Kimberly R. Cline said in a statement.

Born Patrick Douthit in Winston-Salem, the 46-year-old 9th Wonder has also taught at Harvard, Virginia and the University of Pennsylvania. He’s currently working on a research project, along with Harvard’s Loeb Library, on the top 200 hip-hop albums of all time.

He has worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Rapsody. He has his own label, Jamla Records.

He has worked to preserve hip-hop history and culture, helping provide support to Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. He’s a founding member of the Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council and was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

Soprano saxophonist Sam Newsome and baritone vocalist Colin Levin will also teach at Long Island University’s Roc Nation School.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such an esteemed group of musicians to serve as lecturers at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a statement. “Their collective wisdom and versatility will be essential to ensuring that the students receive a well-rounded education.”