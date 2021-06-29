Grab a blanket, or your car. Check out these outdoor films in the Triangle this summer

Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios’ ”Black Panther.” AP

If there was one good thing about COVID-19 last summer, it was the revival of outdoor and drive-in movies.

Last summer led to the resurgence of the old-time practice of sitting on blankets under the stars and in the trunks of our cars to watch movies together.

While COVID-19 restrictions have subsided — those that closed theaters and limited capacity — outdoor movies are still with us this summer. From old classics like “West Side Story” and “Singin’ in the Rain” to family friendly blockbusters like “Incredibles 2” and “Spider Man into the Spider-Verse,” there’s a film for everyone.

In addition to places that regularly offer outdoor viewings, there are now a few drive-in theaters that are sticking around. Most films are free or inexpensive, making for a great family night or date night option.

Here’s a list of the outdoor showings in the Triangle. Check back for more as we update this story.

N.C. Museum of Art Summer Film Series

Museum Park Amphitheater, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. 919-839-6262 or ncartmuseum.org

Details: Films start at 9 p.m. Gates open one hour before show time. No outside food or beverage. Food and beverages, including beer and wine, sold on-site. Bring blankets and folding chairs. No pets permitted.

Admission: Free for members and children under 6. $7 for nonmembers

July 10: The Goonies

July 17: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

July 24: Clueless

July 31: Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Aug. 7: Sister Act

Aug. 14: Singin’ in the Rain

Aug. 21: The Wiz

Aug. 28: West Side Story

Movies in the Garden

Raleigh Little Theatre, Stephenson Amphitheatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. 919-821-4579 or raleighlittletheatre.org

Details: Food trucks will be on site at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Bring your own picnic and non-alcoholic drinks. Seating rows marked off to encourage social distancing. Masks not required but encouraged in common areas and required indoors.

Admission: Pay what you can starting at $1

July 8: Sing!

Movies on the Lawn

Dorothea Dix Park, Flowers Field, 2105 Umstead Drive, Raleigh. 919-996-3255 or dixpark.org

Details: Gates open at 7 p.m. Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Blankets and low beach chairs encouraged. Food and drinks allowed on site.

Admission: Free, but must be reserved online in advance.

July 10: Pirates of the Caribbean - Curse of the Black Pearl

July 24: Scream

Aug. 7: The Mighty Ducks

WakeMed Movies by Moonlight

Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. 919-462-2025 or boothamphitheare.com

Details: Bring blankets and chairs. Picnics allowed.

Admission: $5, kids under 12 are free.

Lineup to be announced.

Bull City Reels on Wheels

Durham County Memorial Stadium, 750 Drive, Durham. dprplaymore.org

Details: Watch from your car or bring chairs to place in front of vehicle. Food available for purchase, or bring your own. Movie sound provided by speaker with FM tuner used as backup. Gates open at 8 p.m. Movies start at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free, but registration required. One ticket per parking spot.

July 16: The Croods: A New Age

Aug. 6: Mrs. Doubtfire

Family Movie Nights

Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest. 919-435-9558 or wakeforestnc.gov

Details: Bring blanket, chairs, snacks, bug spray and flash light. No food sold on site. Alcohol, smoking and unleashed pets prohibited. In case of bad weather, movies may move to Flaherty Park Community Center, 1226 N. White St. Call the Wake Forest Weather Line at 919-435-9569.

Admission: Free

July 24: Aladdin

Aug 7: Black Panther

Movies in the Park

Apex Nature Park Amphitheatre, 2600 Evans Road. 919-249-3400 or apexnc.org

Details: Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. Movies start at sunset, or around 8:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. No alcohol or pets.

Admission: Free

July 16: Spies in Disguise

July 24: Onward

Aug. 28: Raya and the Last Dragon

Sept. 18: Soul

Movies with Goats

Spring Haven Farm, 5306 Homer Ruffin Road, Chapel Hill. 919-407-1806 or springhaven.farm

Details: Watch a film with goats wandering around. Gates open at 7 p.m. Movies start at sunset, or at 8:45 p.m. Bring chairs; blankets discouraged. Outside for humans allowed, but not for goats. Wine or beer permitted.

Admission: $11.50. Must be bought in advance.

Movie titles not announced in advance to comply with licensing. Every Friday is a romantic comedy PG-13 or less. Saturday is Family night with movies that are G or PG.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATERS

Triangle Drive-In

Triangle Drive In Theatre, 5959 Triangle Town Blvd., Unit 150, Raleigh (near Barnes & Noble). 919-363-4050 or triangledrive.in

Details: Gates open at 7 p.m. Movie starts at sundown. Food truck on site. Movie sound is by FM radio.

Admission: $10 for adults, $7 for children 4 to 12

July 2: Top Gun

July 3: Independence Day

Drive-In at Carraway Village

500 Carraway Crossing, Chapel Hill. 919-441-1685 or carrawayvillagedrivein.com

Details: First-run movies and special events. All tickets are sold per-person and must be bought in advance. Gates open one hour before showtime. Pets allowed but must stay in car. No outside food or beverages. Movie sound is by FM radio.

Admission: $12.90 for adults, $10.75 for children 4 to 10.

Through July 8: F9 - The Fast Saga

July 9-29: Black Widow

Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre

3336 Raleigh Road, Henderson. 252-438-6959 or raleighroaddrivein.com

Details: Open Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Lawn chairs and blankets permitted. No outside food or beverage or grills. Movie sound is by FM radio.

Admission: Tickets are $10, or $7 for children 3 to 11. Tickets are good for both movies each night.

July 2-5 and 8-9: Boss Baby 2, F9: The Fast Saga

