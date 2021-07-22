Scotty McCreery announces release date for 5th studio album. Here’s what we know.

It’s been 10 years since Garner native Scotty McCreery won “American Idol,” and he’s ready to celebrate that milestone with his fifth studio album.

McCreery announced Thursday that his new album, “Same Truck,” will be released Sept. 17. The announcement follows the release of his single “Why You Gotta Be Like That.” He also released the single “You Time” earlier this year; both singles will be featured on the album.

McCreery, who grew up in Garner, won the 10th season of American Idol in 2011 when he was just 17, and was the best selling country singer of that year.

Now 27, “Same Truck” will be a celebration of his 10th year as an entertainer, according to a news release.

McCreery kept busy during the pandemic, offering more than 130 online performances during 2020 while writing songs and recording for the album. McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 tracks on the new album.

The album is produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis, and will be released by Triple Tigers.

McCreery’s last album, “Seasons Change,” was released three years ago and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album’s Chart.

“My last album was about me as a young man getting ready to get married,” said McCreery, in a news release. “‘Same Truck’ is me three years later, taking a moment to acknowledge where I am now as a 27-year-old happily married man, sharing both what I’ve learned and where I want to go.”

McCreery’s single “Why You Gotta Be Like That,” released Friday, is an upbeat song inspired by his wife, Gabi.

“My wife, Gabi, and I had a date night the evening before I wrote ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’ with James and Jordan,” McCreery said in his statement. “She came downstairs looking gorgeous as usual, and well…the song tells the rest of the story.”

McCreery also performed several other singles from the album during his concerts as part of the “You Time” tour, which began in June and will end in October.

“Same Truck” can be preordered now.

