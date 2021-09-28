If you’re going to IBMA’s World of Bluegrass, you won’t want to miss these 10 acts

It’s the biggest week in bluegrass, and it’s right here in Raleigh.

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual World of Bluegrass conference and festival takes place downtown Tuesday through Saturday, with performances scheduled in the Raleigh Convention Center, at Red Hat Amphitheater, on outdoor stages along Fayetteville Street and inside several venues.

The sets on the four street stages Friday and Saturday are free, but everything else — shows that are part of the Bluegrass Ramble showcase — requires a ticket — and proof of COVID-19 vaccination. More on that below.

There is a virtual option, however, for those who don’t want to face the crowd. The free virtual music pass works for all events but must be watched live.

If you’re new to bluegrass, or understandably overwhelmed by the choices, we’ve selected a few highlights (aside from the headliners Friday and Saturday nights) to help you dive in.

Bella White

Bella White was raised in Calgary but steeped in classic country and old-time music, thanks to her father, a bluegrass musician who was raised in Virginia. Rolling Stone Country described her sound as “sublime Appalachian heartbreak,” and venerable roots music label Rounder Records thought enough of her debut record, “Just Like Leaving,” to release it more widely this year.

Where to see her: Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., Convention Center Room 306 and 9 p.m., Pour House

Banjo musician and fiddler Jake Blount will perform at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Blugrass. The songs on his latest album, “Spider Tales,” are drawn from Blount’s research of Black and Indigenous traditional music. Michelle Lotker

Jake Blount

If you were under the illusion that Black musicians were new to traditional music forms like bluegrass, instead of at the very beginnings of them, Jake Blount will make sure you are lovingly and lastingly set straight. The songs on his latest album, “Spider Tales,” are drawn from Blount’s research of Black and Indigenous traditional music, tunefully telling a haunting, yet very modern story.

Where to see him: Tuesday, 8 p.m., Architect; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., Convention Center Room 306; Friday, 3:45 p.m., Come Hear NC Stage in parking lot in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts (free)

The Sweet Lillies put on dynamic shows with plenty of room for guests such as Sam Bush and members of The Infamous Stringdusters, String Cheese Incident, and the Trey Anastasio Band. T James DeWalt

The Sweet Lillies

Lots of acoustic bands have a fiddle player, but The Sweet Lillies stand virtually alone with a viola — the violin’s slightly deeper, richer cousin. Calling their sound “string-Americana,” this trio puts on dynamic shows with plenty of room for guests such as Sam Bush and members of The Infamous Stringdusters, String Cheese Incident, and the Trey Anastasio Band. Their latest album, “Common Ground,” was released in June and produced by Railroad Earth’s Tim Carbone.

Where to see them: Tuesday, 8 p.m., Pour House; Wednesday, 8:45 p.m., Convention Center Room 304

The Arcadian Wild

Nashville-based The Arcadian Wild, a duo at its core, adds talented musicians as needed to round out a sound that’s rooted in vocals but draws in instrumental sounds from folk, bluegrass and even classical traditions. They spent the first year of the pandemic releasing “Principium,” a four-song cycle exploring the human condition against the backdrop of the seasons.

Where to see them: Tuesday, 8:10 p.m., Convention Center Room 304; Wednesday, 7 p.m., Vintage Church

Barbaro proves it can bloom even in the harsh winters of Minnesota with smart lyrics and a sound that pulls from jazz, chamber music and more. Matthew Fritz

Barbaro

Bluegrass can take root far from Appalachia, and Barbaro proves it can bloom even in the harsh winters of Minnesota. North Carolina music fans might hear shades of Mandolin Orange (now Watchhouse) in their songs, with smart lyrics and a sound that pulls from jazz, chamber music and more.

Where to see them: Tuesday, 9:55 p.m., Convention Center Room 306; Wednesday, 8 p.m., Lincoln Theater and 11 p.m., Architect; Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Davie Street Stage (free)

Twisted Pine

This quartet brings a pop polish to their bluegrass backgrounds, retaining a stringband feel while reaching far behind strings — there’s even a flute in the band! Smart lyrics take on modern life, but blazing instrumentals and deep knowledge of traditional music make the songs timeless. Their latest album, “Right Now,” came out in 2020.

Where to see them: Tuesday, 10 p.m., Lincoln Theater; Wednesday, 7:35 p.m., Convention Center Room 304

Boulder, Colorado-based Bowregard, winners of the 2019 Telluride Band Contest, bring high-energy progressive bluegrass that skips a mandolin in favor of Dobro. Chantalle Hegreness

Bowregard

These winners of the 2019 Telluride Band Contest bring high-energy progressive bluegrass that skips a mandolin in favor of Dobro, deepening their sound and driving their danceable groove. The Boulder, Colorado-based group’s debut album, “Arrows,” came out last year.

Where to see them: Tuesday, 10:30 p.m., Convention Center Room 304; Wednesday, 10 p.m., Architect; Friday, 8:15 p.m., Come Hear NC Stage in parking lot in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts (free)

Into the Fog

Raleigh’s own Into the Fog seems to have a clear enough idea of what music should be: whatever the artist wants it to be, regardless of genre. This trio brings outlaw country, blues, funk and more into their bluegrass blend. Formed just in time to compete in the Telluride Bluegrass Festival’s famed band contest in 2017, they’re fresh off a win of MerleFest’s band competition earlier this month.

Where to see them: Thursday, 10 p.m., Pour House

Tray Wellington was the 2019 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year. Courtesy of the artist

Tray Wellington

Tray Wellington’s first instrument was a trombone, as a middle-schooler in Western North Carolina’s Ashe County. But he got into strings via an electric guitar at age 13, eventually finding his way to the banjo. On that instrument and with that wide range of musical experiences, he’s earned honors and awards as a founding member of Cane Mill Road and as a solo artist. That includes the 2019 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year award. Fresh out of East Tennessee State University’s prestigious Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music program, he’s got a recording contract with Mountain Home Music and a very bright future ahead.

Where to see him: Friday, 4 p.m., Red Hat Amphitheater; Saturday, 8 p.m., Davie Street Stage (free)

The Steel Wheels

The Steel Wheels are beloved in the Americana scene, with an upbeat blend of rock and roots that fits right in at a festival. They even host their own, Red Wing Roots, in Virginia’s Shenandoah Mountains each July. During the pandemic, they replaced touring with writing songs by request for fans, recording the best of them for a project called “Everyone a Song”; the first volume came out last year, and Volume 2 is on the way this November.

Where to see them: Saturday, 8 p.m., Come Hear NC Stage in parking lot in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts (free)

Bluegrass Ramble

For a look at the acts, schedule and venues with shows Tuesday to Thursday, go to https://worldofbluegrass.org/ramble/lineup/.

A free R-Line Shuttle goes to all five venues: Lincoln Theatre, Vintage Church, Pour House Music Hall, Architect Bar & Social Club and Raleigh Convention Center.

The Bluegrass Ramble is Sept. 28 to Sept. 30 at five venues in Downtown Raleigh: Lincoln Theatre, Vintage Church, Pour House Music Hall, Architect Bar & Social Club and Raleigh Convention Center. International Bluegrass Music Association

Red Hat Amphitheater schedule

These are ticketed concerts with vaccine requirement. For a full schedule of Bluegrass Ramble and street festival shows, go to worldofbluegrass.org.

Friday

4 p.m. Tray Wellington Band

4:55 p.m. Mile Twelve

6 p.m. Sister Sadie

7:30 p.m. Bela Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton

9:30 p.m. The Del McCoury Band

Saturday

4 p.m. The Gina Furtado Project

4:55 p.m. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

6 p.m. Jerry Douglass, Odessa Settles & Edgar Meyer

7:30 p.m. Steep Canyon Rangers

9:30 p.m. Yonder Mountain String Band

The map for IBMA 2021 Bluegrass Live. Organizershave shifted stages out of their usual spots, aiming to allow more space between crowds. IBMA

Stage locations

The Come Hear NC stage is in the parking lots in front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on East South Street.

City Plaza on Fayetteville Street will host the Youth Stage. The Capitol Stage is on the north end of Fayetteville Street between Hargett and Martin streets.

There will also be a stage on East Davie Street, set back from the Fayetteville Street intersection.

Tickets and virtual option

Tickets to the main Bluegrass Live concerts Friday and Saturday at Red Hat Amphitheater are sold as single-day or two-day passes. They start at $15 for lawn seats to $60 for reserved seats.

The IBMA is offering a free virtual music pass for the entire week of events. All streaming events must be viewed live. To sign up, visit worldofbluegrass.org/tickets.

Details on COVID-19 protocols

Those going to ticketed events must show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine. That includes the IBMA conference, the Bluegrass Ramble showcase series, the annual IBMA Awards and the ticketed main stage events at Red Hat Amphitheater.

Children under 12 will not be allowed to attend ticketed and registered events.

Unlike other entertainment events and venues, a negative COVID-19 test won’t be accepted in place of the vaccine.

Masks are also required for all indoor events and encouraged at crowded outdoor venues.

More information

For other information, go to worldofbluegrass.org.

Drew Jackson contributed to this story.