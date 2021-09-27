J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is back on in Raleigh, and it’s 2 days. What we know.

The Dreamville Festival, canceled last year because of the pandemic, is returning to Raleigh with double the music to make up for it.

This year’s festival will held over two days on April 2 and 3, North Carolina rapper J. Cole and event organizers announced Monday.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Dreamville Festival website.

The festival will have a COVID-19 vaccine requirement or negative test results within 72 hours.

