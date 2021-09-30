IBMA celebrates the best of bluegrass at awards ceremony. Here are the winners.

Billy Strings and his band, seen at a 2019 show at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, is nominated for an IBMA Entertainer of the Year award and other awards. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

The International Bluegrass Music Association celebrated the best of bluegrass Thursday night at the 32nd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

In addition to naming the Entertainer of the Year and winners in a slew of other categories, the IBMA inducted Alison Krauss, Lynn Morris and the Stoneman Family into the Hall of Fame.

Billy Strings, 28, was named Entertainer of the Year, beating out veteran acts Balsam Range, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the Del McCoury Band and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. The Del McCoury Band and Doyle Lawson are both members of the Hall of Fame, and Balsam Range and Del McCoury have both won the award in previous years.

This year was the second nomination for Strings, who turns 29 on Sunday. He also won Guitar Player of the Year. He previously won New Artist of the Year in 2019.

Sister Sadie won vocal group of the year for the third consecutive year.

The awards, voted on by the professional members of IBMA, were handed out at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Raleigh. The ceremony was hosted by the Infamous Stringdusters.

The awards are part of IBMA’s annual World of Bluegrass, which includes a conference, Blue Grass Ramble showcase concerts and Bluegrass Live street festival Friday and Saturday.

2021 IBMA Award Winners

Here is a list of the nominees and winners. The winners are bolded.

Entertainer of the Year

Balsam Range

Billy Strings

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Del McCoury Band

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Vocal Group of the Year

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group of the Year

Appalachian Road Show

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

The Infamous Stringdusters

The Travelin’ McCourys

Song of the Year

“Banjo Player’s Blues,” High Fidelity

“Hitchhiking to California,” Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

“Just Load the Wagon,” Junior Sisk

“Leaving on Her Mind,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“Richest Man,” Balsam Range

Album of the Year

“Bluegrass 2020,” Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie, Curtis Vestal

“Distance and Time,” Becky Buller

“Fall Like Rain,” Justin Moses

“Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwester Ohio’s Musical Legacy,” Various Artists

“Load the Wagon,” Junior Sisk

“Still Here,” Steve Gulley & Tom Stafford

Gospel Recording of the Year (tie)

“After Awhile,” Dale Ann Bradley

“Grit and Grace,” Balsam Range

“Hear Jerusalem Calling,” Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

“In the Resurrection Morning,” Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter, Jason Moore

“When He Calls My Name,” Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Instrumental Recording of the Year

“The Appalachian Road,” Appalachian Road Show

“Foggy Mountain Chimes,” Scott Vestel, Patric McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie, Curtis Vestal

“Ground Speed,” Kristin Scott Benson, Skip Cherryholmes, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Kehrberg, Darren Nicholson

“Mountain Strings,” Sierra Hull

“Taxland,” Justin Moses with Sierra Hull

New Artist of the Year

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

Gina Furtado Project

High Fidelity

Merle Monroe

Collaborative Recording of the Year

“Birmingham Jail,” Barry Abernathy with Vince Gill

“In the Resurrection Morning,” Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter, Jason Moore

“My Baby’s Gone,” Justin Moses with Del McCoury

“Tears of Regret,” High Fidelity with Jesse McReynolds

“White Line Fever,” Bobby Osborne with Tim O’Brien, Trey Hensley, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan, Todd Phillips, Alison Brown

Female Vocalist of the Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Male Vocalist of the Year (tie)

Ronnie Bowman

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Junior Sisk

Larry Sparks

Banjo Player of the Year

Gena Britt

Gina Furtado

Rob McCoury

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

Bass Player of the Year

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Marshall Wilborn

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Fiddle Player of the Year

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

Guitar Player of the Year

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Jake Workman

Mandolin Player of the Year

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Tristan Scroggins

Hall of Fame inductees

Krauss has been performing bluegrass music since her days as a child prodigy in Champaign, Illinois. Her first album was published in 1987. Since then, she has won 27 Grammys, earning the most Grammy Awards of any female artist until March when Beyoncé won her 28th Grammy. Krauss also has won two IBMA Entertainer of the Year awards.

Morris, who has won IBMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year award three times, started playing the banjo after college. She won the National Banjo Championship and built a career performing and recording. Her hits include “Mama’s Hand,” which won IBMA’s Song of the Year award in 1996.

The Stoneman Family’s roots begin with Ernest V. “Pop” Stoneman. While he stopped recording in the 1930s, his family band continued with his children: pioneering female artists Donna, Roni and Patty, and their brothers Van, Jim and Scotty.

The Stoneman Family became the Stonemans, going on to have television deals and record labels. Patsy, Van and Jim Stoneman performed together in the 1980s, according to a news release. Ernest Stoneman died in 1968 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Aubrey Gulick contributed to this story.