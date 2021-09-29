These streets will be closed when IBMA’s World of Bluegrass takes over Downtown Raleigh

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual World of Bluegrass is back in Raleigh this week.

From Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, IBMA will hold its annual conference and awards show, plus host loads of live music, particularly on Friday and Saturday, on the streets of Downtown Raleigh.

IBMA Bluegrass Live on Friday and Saturday will take over five blocks of Fayetteville Street with six stages of music — from Martin Street to the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on South Street.

Plus, throughout the week, there will be visitors around South Salisbury Street around the Raleigh Convention Center and on South McDowell Street, near Red Hat Amphitheater.

Here is a list of street closings and roads to avoid, according to the City of Raleigh:

The following will be closed from Sept 30 at 6 a.m. to Oct. 3 at 7 a.m.

▪ Lenoir Street between South Dawson Street and South McDowell Street

▪ Lenoir Street between South Salisbury Street and South Wilmington Street

The following will be closed from Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 3 at 7 a.m.

▪ South Street between South Salisbury Street and South Wilmington Street

The following roads will be closed from Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. to Oct. 3 at 7 a.m.

▪ Fayetteville Street between Hargett Street and Lenoir Street

▪ Martin Street between South Salisbury Street and South Wilmington Street

▪ Davie Street between South Salisbury Street and South Wilmington Street

▪ Cabarrus Street between South McDowell Street and South Salisbury Street

▪ Gale Street between West Cabarrus Street and southern entrance of parking deck

▪ Local traffic will have access to the 500 block of Fayetteville Street.

The map for IBMA 2021 Bluegrass Live. Organizershave shifted stages out of their usual spots, aiming to allow more space between crowds. IBMA

Stage locations

The Come Hear NC stage is in the parking lot in front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on East South Street.

City Plaza on Fayetteville Street will host the Youth Stage. The Capitol Stage is on the north end of Fayetteville Street between Hargett and Martin streets.

There will also be a stage on East Davie Street, set back from the Fayetteville Street intersection.

Festival details

For information, go to worldofbluegrass.org.