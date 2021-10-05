A look at spooky Halloween happenings and fall festivities coming to the Triangle

October — arguably the coziest month of the year — brings with it not only cooler fall temps, but an almost unlimited number of ways to commune with pumpkins, hay and corn.

Throw in the N.C. State Fair, Halloween and spooky ghosts and goblins, and you’re going to have a pretty full schedule to launch you toward Thanksgiving.

We’re collecting fall festivals, corn mazes, pumpkins patches, hayrides and haunted houses for our October outings list. Check out what we have here. If your group or venue is hosting something we should know about, let us know (email ask@newsobserver.com). We’ll continue to update the list all month.

▪ Unless otherwise noted, events (such as fall festivals) are free to attend, but there could be costs associated with food and some activities. If the event requires a ticket to enter, we’ll note that.

▪ Be sure to check out each organization’s website or Facebook page to get full details, including COVID-19 protocols.

▪ In all cases, if weather is bad, check with the organization before heading out.

The Phillips Corn Maze in Cary offers family friendly fun with a side of spooky selections. NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Spooky (and kid-friendly) corn mazes and hayrides

▪ Crossroads Corn Maze (5712 Watkins Road, Wendell) — Explore your way through this 5-acre corn maze (or the hay maze) or take a relaxing hayride around this family friendly Wendell farm. Other activities include pumpkin picking, giant Jenga, volleyball, s’mores and more. Daytime activities are good for kids, with spookier after-dark fun on Friday and Saturday nights (bring a flashlight). Open: Friday to Sunday, Oct. 1-31 (Friday and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.). Cost: $12 children, $15 adults (includes a pumpkin to take home). Info: crossroadscornmaze.com.

▪ Ken’s Korny Corn Maze (3175 Benson Road, Garner) — Nearly 2.5 miles of twists and turns through 6-foot-tall corn stalks. One trip through usually takes between 60 and 75 minutes to complete. There’s also a maze for kids. If you’re not into wandering around a corn field, you can play mini-golf and gourd checkers, go on a hayride, compete in rubber duck races, explore a wooden pirate ship, buy concessions and more. Open: Friday to Sunday Cost: $6 for kids, $12 for adults. Info: 919-779-4765.

▪ Naylor Family Farm and Corn Maze (6016 U.S. 401 N., Fuquay-Varina) — This giant farm has a lot: a 10-acre corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, peddle carts and more. You can navigate the maze in the daytime or at night (bring a flashlight). Group campfire options are available for an additional fee. Open: Monday to Thursday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.), Friday 1-6 p.m., Saturday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.), Sunday (1-6 p.m.). Season ends Nov. 7. Cost: $20 per person (includes a free pumpkin), age 2 and under free. Info: facebook.com/NaylorFamilyFarm

▪ Page Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze (6100 Mt. Herman Road, Raleigh) — A fourth-generation farm offering strawberry-picking in the spring, blackberry-picking in the summer and pumpkin-picking in the fall. Admission also grants access to the corn maze, hay rides, a hay stack slide, a cow train, farm animals, a Duck Run race and more. Open: Wednesday to Thursday (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Friday to Sunday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) Cost: $15 per person (includes a free pumpkin), age 2 and under free. Info: pagefarmsraleigh.com

▪ Phillips Farm Corn Maze and Haunted Farm (6701 Good Hope Church Road, Cary) — This working farm has a long history in Cary, producing hay, straw, corn, strawberries and sunflowers. Each fall, the Corn Maze and Haunted Farm draws thousands of visitors. Word on the street is that the Haunted Farm scares can be a little intense. Be prepared to be scared! Open: Fridays (3-6 p.m.), Saturdays (10 a.m.-6 p.m.), Sundays (1-6 p.m.). Cost: $15 per person or $55 for a family 4-pack. Group rate (20 or more persons) is $13 per person. $12 for seniors 60+/military/first responders. Info: phillipsfarmsofcary.com/corn-maze

▪ Tractor’s Corn Maze (13912 Bold Run Hill Road, Wake Forest) — This corn maze is family friendly and fun for all ages. The Corn Quest twists through 8 acres, and you can do that in the daylight or after dark. There’s also great pumpkin-picking, with a variety of pumpkin types (orange, blue and pink dolls, ghost white and warty goblins). Open: Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) Sept. 18-Oct. 31. Cost: $10 (includes a pumpkin to take home plus corn maze and hayride). Info: tractorscornmaze.com.

With fall’s arrival, there are several events that center around pumpkin picking. THE STATE FILE PHOTO

Instagram-worthy pumpkin patches

▪ DJ’s Berry Patch and Farm Fresh Produce (1223 Salem Church Road, Apex) — Pick a pumpkin here, and also grab some mums. You can also get pre-picked decorative pumpkins and gourds as well as Indian corn, sweet potatoes, apples and more. Open: Monday to Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Sunday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Info: djsberrypatch.com

▪ The Family Farm on Avent Ferry (1719 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs) — This six-generation family farm opens to the public during the fall and Christmas seasons. Right now you can purchase carving pumpkins, specialty pumpkins and gourds, plus corn stalks and hay bales for decorating. It’s also just a beautiful place to hang out and take family photos. In addition to all the pumpkin setting, you can take a photo on a vintage John Deere tractor. Open: Weekdays (4-6 p.m.), Saturdays (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sundays (1-6 p.m.) Info: thefamilyfarmonaventferry.com

▪ Ragan & Holly’s Pumpkin Patch (38 Lewter Shop Road, Apex) — This pumpkin patch (part of Jean’s Berry Patch) has a great selection of pumpkins picked fresh each morning, plus hay bales, mums and cornstalks to decorate at home. Did we mention homemade ice cream? Maybe we should have led with that. Open: Through Oct. 31: Monday-Wednesday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), Thursday to Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday (1-6 p.m.). Info: jeansberrypatch.com.

Haunted houses — if you dare!

▪ Haunted Forest at Panic Point (2808 Cedar Creek Road, Youngsville) — This is supposed to be the scariest haunted activity in the area, and also for what it’s worth, you could not make me go. For the price of admission, your Panic Point menu includes: a Haunted Forest, a Dark Trail, a Haunted Hayride, Killers in the Corn, a Menacing Maze (and for an additional charge, a Carny Crypt). Children 8 and under are not permitted to enter the haunted attractions, and children between ages 9 and 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Open: Weekends through Nov. 6. See calendar online for details. Cost: Price varies according to which day you go, but expect to pay $30-$35 and more if you pay at the door. VIP tickets are also more and Carny Crypt is an extra $5. Info: raleighhauntedhouse.com.

▪ Granville Haunt Farm (4534 Highway 15, Oxford) — Granville Haunt Farm offers a ton of scary-good drive-thru/drive-in fun, including Zombie Paintball, a Haunted Trail and a 9-acre corn maze. Open: Opens at sunset each Friday and Saturday through October, plus Halloween night (Sunday, Oct. 31.) Cost: Admission is determined per car/per passenger, starting at $10. See website for details. Info: granvillehauntfarm.com.

▪ Night of Nightmares Haunted Car Wash (8012 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh) — Splash Car Wash presents a new — and COVID-safe — twist on the Haunted House, with this Haunted Car Wash, which they have named the Night of Nightmares. A “hair-raising experience” is promised, courtesy of scary clowns, ghostly graveyards, haunted cornfields and of course, your car gets washed. Open: Oct. 22-24, Oct. 29-31, 8-11 p.m. Cost: $20 per car or $10 per car for Fast Pass members. Info: splash-carwash.com.

Fall festivals, carnivals, markets and fairs

▪ Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Fall Fest Pop-Up at Phillips Farms of Cary (6701 Good Hope Church Road, Cary) — A pop-up event featuring a makers market, farmers market, live music and food trucks. Info: search Facebook.

▪ Oct. 9, 2 to 7 p.m.: North Raleigh Fall Festival (9500 Durant Road, Raleigh) — North Raleigh Community Market host this old-fashioned fall festival with a costume contest, activities for all ages, food trucks, live music and local artists and vendors. Info: search Facebook.

▪ Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Falling for Local at Dix Park (The Big Field at Dix Park, 101 Blair Dr., Raleigh) — Celebrate Autumn in Raleigh with a market and festival featuring live music, food trucks, a Kids Zone, free pumpkins, hayrides, 100+ local makers and vendors, Triangle-area craft beer and cider on tap, and more. Info: dorotheadixpark.org.

▪ Oct. 16, 3 to 6 p.m.: DPS Hub Farm 2021 Fall Festival (117 Milton Road, Durham) — This festival features food trucks, live music, caramel apples and other fall treats made by Northern High School Culinary Arts students. Plus, you can fish on the pond, explore the pumpkin patch, do arts & crafts and more. In the case of inclement weather, the festival rain date is Sunday, Oct. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. Info: thehubfarm.org

▪ Oct. 30, 2 to 5 p.m.: Trunk or Treat Fall Festival (Chatham Northeast Park, 5408 Big Woods Road, Chapel Hill) — An afternoon of outdoor Halloween activities including a trunk-or-treat, pumpkin carving and painting, games, crafts, a photo booth and more. Info: Search Facebook.

Other notable October events

▪ Artsplosure, Oct. 9-10 (downtown Raleigh) — This two-day event features an Art Market of about 175 juried visual artists from across the country showcasing works in ceramics, glass, fiber art, jewelry, metal, painting, photography, wood and more. There are also live music performances on the main stage from emerging national and regional artists. Bring the kids and they can do free arts & crafts at Kidsplosure. Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Info: raleighartsfestival.com.

▪ Cary Diwali Celebration, Oct. 9 (Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary) — Diwali — also known as The Festival of Lights — is the most widely-celebrated religious and cultural event in India, and marks the victory of good over evil, light over dark, and the beginning of the New Year. Cary Diwali includes music, dance, theater performances, a handicraft bazaar, Indian food vendors, sponsor booths, an exhibition of Indian art and culture, activities for children, demonstrations and more. Open: 3 p.m. with fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Cost: Free (parking $5 per car). Info: townofcary.org.

▪ N.C. State Fair, Oct. 14-24 (1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh) — The State Fair returns! Visit cute farm animals, ride crazy rides, eat ridiculous food — what more could you ask for? Hours: Gates are open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday (except Thursday, Oct. 14, which opens noon to 11 p.m.) and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Cost: The admission ticket prices vary according to age, specialty group and when you buy them. Check website for details. Info: ncstatefair.org.