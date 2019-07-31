Plan your weekend. Here are 12 of our Best Bets, from live music to free stuff.

Downtown Raleigh’s renovated Moore Square will reopen in August Moore Square will reopen in August with a cafe, tree house play area and public art Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moore Square will reopen in August with a cafe, tree house play area and public art

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band

Beatles fans will want to find themselves at DPAC for this added tour stop by the band’s legendary vocalist and drummer, featured alongside his All-Starr Band: Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Gregg Rolie (Santana/Journey), Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and the return of All Starr alum Hamish Stuart (Average White Band). Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham. Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. Check site for ticket availability and prices. dpac.com

Moore Square Grand Opening Celebration

Lemme upgrade ya. Bringing so much more to Downtown Raleigh is the long-awaited Moore Square reboot: think an interactive water feature (April to October), a market, cafe, fitness and kids programs, entertainment and so much “moore” (It just doesn’t get old). Fete your future memories in the square with this weeklong celebration featuring plenty of fun for the whole fam via vendors, entertainers, activities, etc. It starts Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with music from Raleigh Rockers, Oak City Voices, Sandbox Band, Shiloh Hill and Ellis Dyson and the Shambles. Check site for schedule. Moore Square, Raleigh. Aug. 2-9, times vary. Free. raleighnc.gov

Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Mamma Mia! You’ll def feel like a dancing queen as the iconic group’s greatest hits are brought to life at the Durham Performing Arts Center in this can’t-miss show that’s been lighting up the world’s stage since 1995. DPAC, Durham. Aug. 6, 8 p.m. From $29. dpac.com

Kidz Bop World Tour 2019

Kids dig concerts too. Give your little a chance to jam out at this new fam-friendly world tour featuring cleaned-up takes on top pop songs. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh. Aug. 2, 7 p.m. From $35. livenation.com

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Fest

The makings of a perfect country and western song — or Friday night or Saturday afternoon — is this fan-favorite fest featuring 60-plus beers, 40-plus bourbons and lots of barbecue, not to mention bluegrass, biscuits, bacon and more. Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. Aug. 2, 6-10 p.m.; Aug. 3, noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. From $39. beerandbourbon.com/cary-nc/show

Sir Walter Miler

Step to it under the lights on the track for plenty of fun and a good cause in the sixth annual Sir Walter Miler via the men’s and women’s Elite Mile, the Run Club 4x400 relays or the Croc-O-Mile (mile in Crocs). Pre- and post-parties at Raleigh Brewing with runner-friendly brews on tap raise funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Options for “dinner with the pros” or attending as a “very important spectator” available (see info on the Facebook page, where runners are also requested to RSVP). Meredith College track, Raleigh. Aug. 2, 8 p.m. under the lights on the track. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/sirwaltermiler or sirwaltermiler.com

Invasion of Cardi B Dance Party

Okurrrrrt! Making your Friday status on fleek: Twerking at Kings with a night dedicated to the “Queen of Backin’ It Up.” 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. Aug. 2, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+, $5 general admission. kingsraleigh.com

NC Museum of Art Summer Movies

If you’re feelin’ like a flick on the lawn under the summer stars, NCMA gives you two opportunities this week — spanning decades of cinematic greats, from 1979’s “Alien,” celebrating 40 years since it hit the silver screen, on Friday, to 2019’s “Captain Marvel” on Saturday. NCMA, Raleigh. Aug. 2 and 3, both 8:30 p.m. Free for members and children 6 and under, but tickets required for entry; nonmember $7. ncartmuseum.org/calendar

Live music

Whether you fancy rock, folk or country, options abound across the Triangle this weekend. On Aug. 7, head to Red Hat Amphitheater to catch The Flaming Lips with special guests The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Particle Kid (6:30 p.m., from $29), or to the N.C. Museum of Art for An Evening With Lyle Lovett and His Large Band (8 p.m., from $50). On, Aug. 8, head to Coastal Credit Union Music Park for country phenoms Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson for the Very Hot Summer Tour (7 p.m. from $48). redhatamphitheater.com; ncma.org; livenation.com

Back-to-school Bash

Back to school is almost upon us, which means it’s a super time to have some feel-good free carnivaly fun for kids and parents of all ages while raising school supplies for children in need through the Raleigh Rescue Mission. Come slide, bounce, make balloons, play video games/giant games, paint faces and so much more while beating the heat with Dairy Queen and snow cones, binging on food truck fare, jamming to live music and Snapping your photo booth sesh. School supply donations welcome but not required for admittance (first 50 guests to bring supplies earn free teddy bear). Silent auction proceeds will go toward the cause as well, with possible winnings of a Dave Doeren signed football, Hurricane Justin Faulk autographed picture, Dale Earnhardt Jr. signed shirt, plus a chance to win Chase Rice meet-and-greet concert tickets, etc. 7721 Six Forks Road, Raleigh. Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. facebook.com/raleighbacktoschoolbash

NC Japan Summer Fest

Back with more food this year — think professional food vendors — better line control (including express line for cash sales) and a larger community market is this daylong deep dive into Japanese culture, with displays, activities, music, dancing, entertainment and wares, organized by the Nippon Club of the Triangle. NC State Fairgrounds, Exposition Center, Raleigh. Aug. 3, 1 to 7 p.m. (advanced ticket admission 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) From $4.50. ncjapanfest.org

Cider Crawl

The cider house rules at this make-your-own adventure crawl featuring the best restos, bars and bottle shops in the Bull City with cider, cider cocktails and food pairings. Check site for stops, opps and hours. Locations vary, Durham. Aug. 3, noon to 10 p.m. Nonticketed event. facebook.com/durhamcidercrawl