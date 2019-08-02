What to Watch on Friday: Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette in a new Netflix movie

Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman in new Netflix movie ‘Otherhood’ In this new Netflix movie, longtime friends who drive to New York to reconnect with their adult sons, and in the process, realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this new Netflix movie, longtime friends who drive to New York to reconnect with their adult sons, and in the process, realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change.

Otherhood (Netflix) - In this new Netflix movie, award-winning actresses Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman play longtime friends who drive to New York to reconnect with their adult sons, and in the process, realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change. It’s a journey of rediscovery that forces the women to redefine their relationships with their children, friends, spouses and themselves.

Into the Dark: School Spirit (Hulu) - In this month’s “Into the Dark” episode, a group of social outcasts who are stuck in weekend detention are confronted by the school’s legendary hauntings.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (8 p.m., ABC) - In the two-hour Season 6 finale, the team must go to hell and back to stop the end of everything.

American Masters: The Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This documentary profiles feminist author Ursula K. Le Guin, whose groundbreaking work transformed American literature by bringing science fiction into the mainstream. The film marks the 50th anniversary of one of her most influential works, “The Left Hand of Darkness.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Black Lady Sketch Show (11 p.m., HBO) - This new narrative series presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including creator Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.