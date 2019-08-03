What to Watch on Saturday: Movies deliver ‘Love’ on Hallmark, VC Andrews on Lifetime

Mark Deklin as Jake with his Golden Retriever, Sunshine in the Hallmark movie “Love and Sunshine.” Crown Media

VC Andrews’ Dark Angel (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In the second movie of Lifetime’s Casteel Family series, Heaven finds a new life at her estranged grandparents’ exquisite Boston mansion, but even in the world of the wealthy, there are strange forebodings, secrets best forgotten. Last week’s movie was “Heaven.” There are five films in all, and the cast includes Julie Benz, Annalise Basso, Chris McNally, Kelly Rutherford and Jason Priestley. The next three are “Fallen Hearts” on Aug. 10, “Gates of Paradise” on Aug. 17 and “Web of Dreams” on Aug. 24.

Million Dollar Mile (8 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 1 finale, a Harlem Globetrotter attempts to run circles around her opponent and the undefeated “Harvard Hammer” faces two runners in the same night. This Tim Tebow-hosted show hasn’t officially been canceled, but the fact that it was pulled from its original weekday slot and moved to Saturdays due to low ratings isn’t a good sign.

Love and Sunshine (9 p.m., Hallmark) - We all love a Hallmark movie, and we love them even more when they include dogs (or cats). In this one is about a woman who has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. Sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog.

