Longtime WRAL sports anchor is leaving to pursue other opportunities

Longtime sports reporter and anchor Jeff Gravley will leave WRAL-TV, where he has spent the majority of his nearly 35-year career, when his contract is up at the end of the year.

WRAL news director Rick Gall called Gravley’s career a “remarkable run” in an email to The News & Observer.

“We’d really like him to stay, but he’s going to pursue other opportunities, ideally in an environment where sports is the primary focus,” Gall wrote. “Jeff will no doubt finish strong here, leading us through the 39th year of Football Friday, the college football season, a hopeful resurgence of the Panthers, and the start of perhaps another Canes’ playoff run.”

Gall delivered the news to the WRAL staff on Friday.

According to Gravley’s bio on the WRAL website, he started as an intern at WRAL in 1985, but also worked as a sports photographer and reporter before becoming a sports anchor in 1995.

Gravley left WRAL for three years — 2000 to 2003 — for a job at WEWS in Cleveland, but then returned to WRAL.

Gravley is an Oxford, NC, native and a graduate of N.C. State University.