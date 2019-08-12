There’s another Raleigh person to cheer for on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Military quartet ‘Voices of Service’ advances in ‘America’s Got Talent’ The military quartet Voices of Service advanced to the live rounds of NBC’s competition series “America’s Got Talent,” and the group features the US Army’s Sgt. Major Christal Rheams, who grew up in Raleigh. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The military quartet Voices of Service advanced to the live rounds of NBC’s competition series “America’s Got Talent,” and the group features the US Army’s Sgt. Major Christal Rheams, who grew up in Raleigh.

Raleigh is all set to watch more of 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa on “America’s Got Talent,” but there’s another incredible hometown talent on our radar now.

Sgt. Major Christal Rheams, who grew up in Raleigh, is a member of the singing group Voices of Service. The group has advanced through two rounds of performances before judges on “AGT” to make it to live shows, which start Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Before the group’s moving Aug. 6 performance of the Wiz Khalifa with Charlie Puth song “See You Again,” Rheams explained that Voices of Service travels to hospitals to sing for veterans.

“Personally, we all have suffered our share of traumatic experiences,” Rheams said. “You can’t do it alone, and music can help all of us heal. We’re here to spread that message to everybody.”

Rheams said the “See You Again” performance was dedicated to “our brothers and sisters whose voices have been silenced, who could not find peace on this side.”

Just before the group started singing, the mic picked up judge Simon Cowell leaning over to guest judge Jay Leno to say, “She has an amazing voice.” Cowell has never been more correct.

Rheams is active duty military and has been a member of the United States Army Band since 1998. She was honored last May at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Arlington. According to her US Army Band bio, she attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and currently attends the University of Maryland.