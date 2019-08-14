What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Moonlight’ writer debuts new drama on OWN

Akili McDowell is David in “David Makes Man,” a new drama from Tarell Alvin McCraney premiering Aug. 14 on OWN. OWN

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - This is the results show from last night’s live performances.

Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America (8 p.m., HBO) - This documentary from Perri Peltz and Matthew O’Neill uses “stories of empowerment instead of avoidance” to looks at Americans and end-of-life choices. The film shows that as the baby boomer generation approaches death, more and more people are rethinking the ways the end of life is recognized and they are taking control of what will happen when they die.

David Makes Man (10 p.m., OWN) - This new drama from “Moonlight” writer Tarell Alvin McCraney follows the struggles a 14-year-old academically gifted African American teenager named David (Akili McDowell) who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and feeling pressure from his mother to help the family find a way out of poverty. David is befriended by a drug dealer (Isaiah Johnson), who acts as an occasional mentor, and helped by a demanding yet caring teacher (Phylicia Rashad). The strong cast also includes Nathaniel McIntyre, Alana Arenas, Cayden Williams, Travis Coles, Ade Chike Torbert and Jordan Bolger. The series is set in South Florida and inspired by the events of McCraney’s life.

Krypton (10 p.m., Syfy) - In the Season 2 finale, the future of Krypton is at stake as Seg faces off against his enemy, General Zod.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) - The Season 3 finale lands on Hulu today.

