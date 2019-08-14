‘America’s Got Talent’ results: Did the Raleigh singer make it through to semifinals?

Military quartet ‘Voices of Service’ advances in ‘America’s Got Talent’ The military quartet Voices of Service advanced to the live rounds of NBC’s competition series “America’s Got Talent,” and the group features the US Army’s Sgt. Major Christal Rheams, who grew up in Raleigh. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The military quartet Voices of Service advanced to the live rounds of NBC’s competition series “America’s Got Talent,” and the group features the US Army’s Sgt. Major Christal Rheams, who grew up in Raleigh.

The military singing quartet Voices of Service, which features Raleigh native Sgt. Major Christal Sanders Rheams, won enough votes from “America’s Got Talent” viewers to advance to the show’s semifinal round.

But the big reveal from show host Terry Crews in Wednesday night’s episode wasn’t without a bit of suspense.

Throughout the show, Crews had been pulling performers out in pairs and announcing one to advance and one to go home. When he pulled Voices of Service forward on the stage, it was against Kodi Lee, a blind singer with autism who has become one of America’s favorite performers.

But when Crews announced who would advance to the semifinals, the answer was: “Both of you!”

Crews asked Voices how they were feeling and Rheams answered: “We feel great and we’re in great company,” Rheams said, with a nod toward Kodi. “This is awesome, thank you, we love you!”

The group Voices of Service has performed on the NBC competition series three times so far this season: twice in rounds in which judges decided if they would advance, and once in this season’s first live episode, which aired Aug. 13.

Tuesday’s live performance of Gavin DeGraw’s “Fire” was backed by a military chorus representing all five military branches.

“America’s Got Talent” returns next week with a live show on Tuesday and a results show on Wednesday, both at 8 p.m. on NBC.

We’re still waiting for Raleigh violinist Tyler Buter-Figueroa to show up in a live show. Tyler advanced to the live rounds off his first audition, when he got a Golden Buzzer pass from judge Simon Cowell.