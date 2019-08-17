What to Watch on Saturday: New movies from Hallmark and Lifetime

Daphne Zuniga stars as Nurse Broadfield and Lizzie Boys stars as Annie in the Lifetime movie “V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise,” premiering Saturday, August 17. Lifetime/A&E Networks

VC Andrews’ Gates of Paradise (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The fourth in Lifetime’s five movies about the Casteel Family from VC Andrews novels has Annie orphaned and crippled and whisked off to Farthinggale Manor. Annie becomes lost in the shadows of despair until she discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale’s woods, where the mystery of her past deepens. Last week’s movie was “Fallen Hearts.” Before that we had “Dark Angel” and “Heaven.” There are five films in all, and the cast includes Julie Benz, Annalise Basso, Chris McNally, Kelly Rutherford and Jason Priestley. The final movie, “Web of Dreams,” airs Aug. 24.

All In the Family / The Jeffersons (8 p.m., ABC) - If you missed the live remakes of original episodes of Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons,” you get a second chance tonight. They were both surprisingly great (I may have actually teared up from pure joy during “The Jeffersons.”)

A Summer Romance (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a young woman falls for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s Montana ranch. It stars Erin Krakow and Ryan Paevey.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.