Raleigh’s tiny violinist once again impresses ‘AGT’ judges, but now he needs votes

Raleigh’s favorite pint-sized violinist was back on the “America’s Got Talent” stage Tuesday night, and he wowed the show’s judges once again.

11-year-old Tyler Butler-Figueroa, looking cute in a patterned shirt and overalls, performed “Don’t You Worry Child” by Swedish House Mafia featuring John Martin.

After his performance, judge Simon Cowell, who originally gave Tyler his Golden Buzzer pass to the live shows, said Tyler wasn’t his Golden Buzzer, he is “America’s Golden Buzzer.”

Simon told Tyler: “Such a great person, such a great talent, such a great moment, such a great choice of song.”

Simon then said he hopes one of the country’s great DJs will come on a later show and make a great record with Tyler.

Judge Gabrielle Union told Tyler: “I think you just inspired a nation full of kids to put down their (game) controller and pick up an instrument.”

Judge Julianne Hough told Tyler that she has been watching his social media accounts and is impressed by how much he gives back to his community.

Tyler, a student at Walnut Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was four-and-a-half-years-old. He underwent three years of chemotherapy and recently celebrated four years being cancer-free.

During his segment Tuesday night, NBC showed video of Tyler back in Raleigh, playing for pediatric cancer patients at UNC Hospital.

He is accompanied while on the show by his mother, Kisua Butler-Figueroa.

Tyler needs votes to advance

To advance to the semifinals, Tyler needs votes from viewers. Voting is through the NBC.com website or the America’s Got Talent mobile app (see the link at the end of this story for more info).

We’ll find out during Wednesday night’s results show if Tyler makes it through. That airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.

For your calendar: Semifinals air Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, with the results shows on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11.

Once semifinals start we’ll also be watching for Voices of Service, a military quartet featuring Raleigh native Christal Sanders Rheams. That group advanced last week.

The final live show airs Sept. 17 with the winner announced on the Sept. 18 show.