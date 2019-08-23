Start practicing: ‘American Idol’ auditions are coming to Raleigh.

Scotty McCreery talks about his first No.1 Single McCreery co-wrote “Five More Minutes” as a tribute to his late grandfather. He talks about becoming emotional when singing it during an interview on Monday, February 26, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK McCreery co-wrote “Five More Minutes” as a tribute to his late grandfather. He talks about becoming emotional when singing it during an interview on Monday, February 26, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C.

Could you be the next Scotty McCreery?

You never know if you don’t try — and you’ll get that chance next weekend when “American Idol” auditions come to Raleigh.

The open-call auditions for Season 18, which will premiere in 2020, take place in Raleigh on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The exact location for the audition hasn’t been announced, but we’ll be sure to update this story once we know exactly where it’s happening. That info will also be updated on the American Idol Auditions page.

But you should go ahead and register now — and start practicing!

How to register and audition for ‘Idol’

REGISTERING

You can register ahead of time online or in person the day of the audition (get there as early as possible and expect lines).

You’ll get an email confirmation once registration is complete.

▪ If you successfully registered, you can pick up your wristband and seat ticket on audition day.

▪ Bring a photo ID with you.

▪ You can also bring ONE person with you (if you’re under 18 that person must be a parent or legal guardian).

▪ No overnight camping is allowed inside or outside at the audition site.

AUDITIONING

There are a lot of rules about auditioning, so read them ahead of time. Here are some of the big ones:

▪ You must be between 15 and 28 years old.

▪ You must be a U.S. citizen.

▪ If you’ve competed on “American Idol” before, you can’t have advanced to the Top 10 stage or beyond.

▪ You can’t already have a management or recording contract.

▪ You can’t be a candidate for public office.

NOTE: If you have more questions, please read the rules on the American Idol Auditions site. Do not call or email me because, while I would love to chat with you, I have no information beyond what is here.

Good luck!