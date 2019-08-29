Nexstar deal will return CBS 17 to AT&T U-verse and DirecTV customers

Trailer: NCIS ‘Ziva Returns’ Watch the trailer for the much anticipated episode of NCIS "Ziva Returns". Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the trailer for the much anticipated episode of NCIS "Ziva Returns".

AT&T and Nexstar agreed to a deal on Thursday that will return the signals from Nexstar-owned TV stations — which includes CBS 17 — AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and AT&T TV (formerly DirecTV Now) customers.

WNCN, also known as CBS 17, tweeted on Thursday that the signal should be back by midnight Thursday. Some U-verse customers reported seeing the station back by 8 p.m.

The dispute over retransmission fees has kept the station dark since July 4. That same dispute affected 120 Nexstar stations in 97 markets (not all stations were CBS affiliates). Nexstar also owns WNCT in Greenville, NC.

A news release from Nexstar on Thursday said that the companies “have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide Nexstar-owned network affiliated and local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms in 97 markets across the United States.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but offered an apology to customers.

“AT&T and Nexstar regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized.”

The next channels local TV watchers should keep an eye on are WLFL (the local CW affiliate) and WRDC, both owned by Sinclair. According to a legal notice published in U.S. newspapers last week, AT&T’s contract with those stations is set to expire at the end of August.