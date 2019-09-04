What to Watch on Wednesday: New bounty hunter series shows Dog’s wife in final days

Duane “Dog” Chapman, left, and his wife Beth Chapman, in WGN’s “Like Father, Like Son.” WGN America

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - This is the results show from last night’s live performances, so we’ll get to see if Tyler Butler-Figueroa makes it to the finals.

Like Father, Like Son (9 p.m., WGN) - The premiere of this new series starring Duane “Dog” Chapman (of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and “Dog’s Most Wanted”) starts with Dog’s wife, Beth, having been diagnosed with throat cancer and deciding the best way to live out her last few months is to hunt down fugitives. According to TV Insider, Beth’s final days are covered on the show, including hair loss and her last days in the hospital, so this could be an emotional watch. Beth passed away on June 26, 2019.

Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) - In the Season 6 finale, Liza struggles with Kelsey being gone from Millennial Publishing, while Kelsey strategizes with an unlikely ally.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) - It’s the debut of a new series based on the Wu-Tang Clan and inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu.” It’s set in the early ‘90s in New York and tracks the group’s formation — a vision of Bobby Diggs (aka The RZA), who strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music and crime. It stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Chandler, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young. There are 10 episodes and a new episode debuts each Wednesday.

