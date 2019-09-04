‘AGT’ results: Was Raleigh violinist Tyler voted through to the show’s finals?

Raleigh violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa during a Sept. 3 performance on “America’s Got Talent” on NBC. NBC

We had to wait till near the end of Wednesday night’s “America’s Got Talent” show to see whether Raleigh’s Tyler Butler-Figueroa had been voted through to the show’s final round.

The suspense was worth it, as host Terry Crews shouted out the 11-year-old’s name and judge Simon Cowell rose to his feet to applaud.

The acts not moving forward gave Tyler congratulatory hugs and then Terry asked Tyler how he felt. “I’m just grateful to be here and to be going to the finals,” Tyler answered.

Simon Cowell told him: “You’ve got to this place tonight because of your talent last night, young man.”

On the previous night’s live show, Tyler gave a rousing performance of Ariana Grande’s “Break Free,” emerging from the audience surrounded by child cancer survivors waving glowing torches.

When he finished, the entire audience — judges included — jumped to their feet and streamers poured from the ceiling. The audience chanted his name. “TY-LER! TY-LER! TY-LER!”

Tyler was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was four-and-a-half-years-old. He underwent three years of chemotherapy and recently celebrated four years being cancer-free.

In his previous performances on the show, Tyler has covered Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and “Don’t You Worry Child” by Swedish House Mafia featuring John Martin.

Next week’s ‘AGT’

Next week’s semifinal performance show (8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 on NBC) will wrap up the round, and we’ll get to see Voices of Service, a military quartet featuring Raleigh native Christal Sanders Rheams.

We learn on Sept. 11 if that group moves forward to the finals.

The final performance show airs Sept. 17 with the winner announced on the Sept. 18 show.