‘America’s Got Talent’: Did Raleigh singer make it to next week’s finals?

After a stunning performance on Tuesday night’s “America’s Got Talent” semifinal show, the military quartet Voices of Service learned on Wednesday night’s results show if it would advance to next week’s finals.

The group, which features Raleigh native Sgt. Major Christal Sanders Rheams, performed the song “Choke” by OneRepublic on Tuesday. Judge Simon Cowell called it their best performance of the season, and guest judge Queen Latifah said it blew her away.

Apparently, voters agreed.

When Terry Crews called out Voices of Service to advance over 12-year-old singer Luke Islam, Rheams nearly collapsed on the stage. She was held up by her fellow group members, and she then embraced young Luke before he walked off stage.

Judge Julianne Hough told the singers: “I think you’ve got to just keep doing what you’re doing. Obviously America loves you and wants to keep seeing you.”

In previous episodes

In the group’s first appearance on the show on Aug. 6, Rheams explained that Voices of Service travels to hospitals to sing for veterans.

“Personally, we all have suffered our share of traumatic experiences,” Rheams said during that show. “You can’t do it alone, and music can help all of us heal. We’re here to spread that message to everybody.”

Voices of Service performed the Wiz Khalifa with Charlie Puth song “See You Again” on the Aug. 6 show and “Fire” by Gavin DeGraw in the Aug. 13 quarterfinals.

Rheams is active duty military and has been a member of the United States Army Band since 1998. She was honored last May at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Arlington. According to her US Army Band bio, she attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and currently attends the University of Maryland.

Raleigh’s 11-year-old violin master Tyler Butler-Figueroa advanced to the “AGT” finals last week. Tyler, a cancer survivor, was Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer pick from early in the season.

The ‘AGT’ Finals

The “America’s Got Talent” finals airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

The winner will be announced on the Sept. 18 show, also at 8 p.m.