What to Watch on Wednesday: HBO 9/11 documentary ‘In the Shadow of the Towers’

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - Tonight we’ll learn if the military quarter Voices of Service, featuring Raleigh native Christal Sanders Rheams, makes it through to the show’s finals. The finals are next week. Read about last night’s performance and watch a video.

In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (9 p.m., HBO) - Directed by Emmy winner Amy Schatz, this new documentary looks at the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attack from the perspective of the students at the prestigious Stuyvesant High, just a few blocks away from the Twin Towers. HBO will also debut the Schatz-directed documentary for children, “What Happened on September 11,” at 6 p.m. Both films will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand.

BH90210 (9 p.m., Fox) - In the season finale, the cast members celebrate the wrap of the pilot, and nervously await word from the network about pickup. In real life, this same casts waits to hear from Fox if this show will get a second season.

Snowfall (9 p.m., FX) - Life in South Central begins to change forever in the Season 3 finale. This is renewed for a fourth season.