What to Watch on Saturday: 48 Hours tackles the Hollywood Ripper serial murder case

48 Hours Mystery: The Hollywood Ripper (8 p.m., CBS) - “48 Hours” looks at the case of the Hollywood Ripper, the nickname given to serial killer Michael Gargiulo. Gargiulo is accused of stabbing three women to death and attempting to murder a fourth. (Police believe he is responsible for many more killings.) One of the women he killed was Ashley Ellerin, who was supposed to go on a date with Ashton Kutcher on the night she was murdered. Kutcher testified at Gargiulo’s trial earlier this year that he went to Ellerin’s home and when she didn’t come to the door, he looked through the window and saw what he thought was red wine spilled on the floor. Gargiulo was convicted of that trial and is awaiting sentencing. Once he is sentenced, he’ll be extradited to Illinois to face a charge of murdering Tricia Pacaccio. Pacaccio’s case was solved in part thanks to a tip from someone who saw an early report on “48 Hours.”

Forever in My Heart (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, two people find love in Ireland but their dreams dive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs.

