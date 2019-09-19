What to Watch on Thursday: ABC News special looks at ‘The Last Days of Phil Hartman’

ABC News’ ‘The Last Days of Phil Hartman’ preview ABC News premieres “The Last Days of Phil Hartman,” a 2-hour special on the “Saturday Night Live” and “NewsRadio” star, killed by his wife Brynn in 1998. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC News premieres “The Last Days of Phil Hartman,” a 2-hour special on the “Saturday Night Live” and “NewsRadio” star, killed by his wife Brynn in 1998.

The Last Days of Phil Hartman (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC News details the life, legacy and tragic murder of Phil Hartman, a brilliant comedian known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and “NewsRadio” (for my money, the best SNL cast member ever). In 1998, Hartman was murdered by his wife, Brynn, who then took her own life — all while the couple’s two young children were in the house. This special will have an interview with Brynn’s brother, Gregory Omdahl, who wants to “set the record straight” about his sister. The special also has Hartman family home videos, a never-before-seen interview with Phil Hartman, and interviews with actors Julia Sweeney, Andy Dick and Vicki Lewis, friends and family members of Hartman, and former police investigators. More than 20 years later, this one still hurts a lot.

Also on tonight . . .

Return to Downton Abbey (8 p.m., NBC) - A look inside the making of the new feature film “Downton Abbey” hosted by superfan Derek Hough. We’re not sure why this is on NBC instead of PBS, but we’ll take it. Filmed at Highclere Castle in England, Hough talks to the cast about the wildly popular series and how the story from the series segues into the film (which opens this weekend).

The Paley Center Salutes ‘The Good Place’ (9 p.m., NBC) - The stars and producers celebrate the show by taking viewers behind the scenes for interviews and a closer look at costumes, special effects and favorite clips.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.