What to Watch on Friday: A ’20/20’ cold case solved, Zach G. back between the ferns

‘20-20: The Murder of Mandy Stavik’ preview ABC reports on the cold case murder of 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik, finally solved after nearly 30 years. In 1989, Stavik disappeared while jogging in her rural Washington hometown and her body was later discovered in a nearby river. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC reports on the cold case murder of 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik, finally solved after nearly 30 years. In 1989, Stavik disappeared while jogging in her rural Washington hometown and her body was later discovered in a nearby river.

20/20: The Murder of Mandy Stavik (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC reports on the cold case murder of 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik, finally solved after nearly 30 years. In 1989, Stavik disappeared while jogging in her rural Washington hometown and her body was later discovered in a nearby river. The police were unable to find a DNA match, so the case went cold. But this spring, a former neighbor was convicted of Stavik’s rape and murder. This “20/20” shows how the police finally caught the killer. It features interviews with friends and family members of both Stavik and her killer, the prosecutor on the case and investigators.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix) - Zach Galifianakis takes his hilarious Funny or Die interview show to Netflix. The alternate universe premise is that Zach’s public access show “Between Two Ferns” got uploaded to Funny or Die by Will Ferrell and that it made Zach a laughingstock.So he goes on a road trip for some high-profile celebrity interviews that he believes will restore his reputation.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre is interviewed by Savannah Guthrie..

The Family Man (Amazon Prime) - A new 10-episode spy thriller that chronicles the struggles of a middle-class Indian man caught between his duties for his nation, and his family. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee and is directed by Indian-American director duo Raj & DK. It’s India’s first spy thriller to stream on a digital platform.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.