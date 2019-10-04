What to Watch on Friday: 20/20 talks to a woman stolen and raised by a serial killer

SHARE COPY LINK

20/20: Sole Survivor (9 p.m., ABC) - The ABC news magazine interviews a woman whose mother was murdered by serial killer John Robinson in 1985. Just four months old at the time of the murder, Tiffany Stasi was stolen by Robinson, who forged adoption papers, named her Heather Tiffany Robinson, and gave her to his brother and sister-in-law to raise. The couple thought the adoption was legitimate and did not know about Robinson’s crimes. Almost 20 years after Tiffany learned her true identity at age 15, she tells her story to “20/20” co-anchor Amy Robach. The report also follows Tiffany as she and her husband travel to three states in an effort to learn more about Tiffany’s mother, whose body has never been found. John Robinson was eventually convicted of three murders in Kansas and pleaded guilty to five more murders in Missouri.

Relentless with Kate Snow (8 p.m., Oxygen) - This new series hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Kate Snow examines stories where everyday citizens pursue justice for their loved ones.

Kany García: So Yo En Vivo (8 p.m., HBO Latino) - Three-time Latin Grammy winner and two-time Grammy nominee Kany García performs her “Soy Yo” album. The special will also be available on HBO GO, HBO NOW and HBO On Demand.

Goliath (Amazon Prime) - Season 3 of this Billy Bob Thornton legal series lands today, with Dennis Quaid joining the cast as a corporate farmer damaging the businesses of nearby small farmers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Raising Dion (Netflix) - This Netflix original series follows a woman (Alisha Wainwright) raising her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole keeps her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend (Jason Ritter), and tries to protect Dion from those out to exploit him.

Light as a Feather (Hulu) - The remaining eight episodes of Season 2 premiere today, with McKenna and friends optimistic that they’re finally done with the curse. But is the curse done with them?

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.