What to Watch on Saturday: Another Lifetime true story movie and a hot lineup on ‘SNL’

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (8 p.m,. Lifetime) - We get another based-on-a-true-story Lifetime movie this week. This one tells the story of teacher and missionary Mary Stauffer (Alyson Hannigan) and her eight-year-old daughter Beth (Daphne Hoskins) who were abducted and held captive by Ming Sen Shiue, one of Mary’s former students who had developed an obsession with her. Mary and her daughter were held captive for 53 days, during which time Mary was tortured and raped.

Over the Moon in Love (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a woman’s matchmaking business is on the verge of closing, but she can get a feature in magazine that will help her situation -- she just has to set up the writer with her childhood friend.

Murder for Hire (6 and 9 p.m., Oxygen) - Season 2 of this Dick Wolf-produced show starts with the sting operation and trials of a 26-year-old escort who became infamous femme fatale and media sensation Dina Dippolito when she was charged with solicitation to commit the murder of her husband Mike Dippolito.

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (10 p.m., HBO) - Comedian and actor Gary Gulman’s special includes talks about mental health issues, his admiration for Millennial attitudes toward bullying, masculinity and sports, and menacing TV news theme songs. Filmed in June in Brooklyn.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) hosts with musical guest Taylor Swift.

Austin City Limits (Midnight, PBS / UNC-TV) - Blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. performs in the Season 45 premiere.

