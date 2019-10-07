What to Watch on Monday: New season of ‘All American’ starts with Nipsey Hussle homage

Daniel Ezra, left, as Spencer and Bre-Z as Coop in the “Hussle & Motivate” season premiere of “All American” on The CW. The CW

All American (8 p.m., The CW) - Tonight’s Season 2 premiere includes an homage to slain musician Nipsey Hussle. Daniel Ezra is said to have used Hussle as the inspiration for his character, Spencer James. In tonight’s premiere, titled “Hussle & Motivate,” Spencer wins the state championship and then faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation.

Retro Report (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - A new news magazine that gives historical context to today’s headlines. It’s hosted by Celeste Headlee and Masud Olufani and features New Yorker humorist Andy Borowitz.

Black Lightning (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 premiere, Jefferson Pierce is in the hands of the ASA with his wife, as Agent Odell tightens his grip on the Pierce family.

The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) - For ABC’s “Cast From the Past Week,” Robert Sean Leonard from “House” enters the hospital with a fishing injury.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.