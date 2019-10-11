What to Watch: 20/20 covers Dan Markel murder trial, Netflix has ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

ABC’s 20/20 reports on the trial in the murder-for-hire plot of Florida State law professor Dan Markel, as covered in the podcast Over My Dead Body. ABC News

20/20: Over My Dead Body (9 p.m., ABC) - The ABC news magazine reports on the trial for the murder of Florida State law professor Dan Markel, who was murdered by a hitman in 2014. Markel and his wife Wendi Adelson had just gone through a bitter divorce and custody battle when Markel was found shot to death in his garage. Sigfredo Garcia, Luis Rivera and Katherine Magbanua were allegedly hired by Wendi’s brother, Charles Adelson, to kill Markel. Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and Garcia and Magbanua are currently on trial. The special features interviews with Matthew Shaer, host of the podcast “Over My Dead Body” (you really should listen) along with interviews with prosecutors, defense attorneys and people close to the family.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) - Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) returns in this “Breaking Bad” sequel movie. In the film, Jesse has just escaped from captivity and must come to terms with his past if he wants any kind of future. As with the TV series, “El Camino” is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, creator of “Breaking Bad.”

