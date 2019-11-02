What to Watch on Saturday: Melissa Joan Hart stars in new Lifetime Christmas movie

Merry & Bright (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Cate, the owner of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets a man during Christmas and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. It stars Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker and Sharon Lawrence.

Christmas Reservations (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a super efficient event coordinator at a ski resort is thrown off her game when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in.

Seven Worlds, One Planet (9 p.m., Wonderstruck) - Every Saturday, the BBC America network transforms into the “micro-net” called Wonderstruck, which will air nature and wildlife documentary programs. Tonight’s lineup includes a special preview of “Seven Worlds, One Planet,” which shows how each distinct continent has shaped the unique animal life found there. The full season of the series, which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will premiere in early 2020.

48 Hours: The Disappearance of Kelly Dwyer (10 p.m., CBS) - An investigation into the disappearance of Kelly Dwyer in Wisconsin raises questions about the potential of dangers of online dating.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Kristen Stewart hosts and Coldplay performs.

Austin City Limits (Midnight, PBS / UNC-TV) - Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and her backing duo perform, as do New Orleans rockers The Revivalists.