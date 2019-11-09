What to Watch Saturday: Whitney Houston’s friend speaks out about their relationship

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) -Whitney Houston’s close friend, Robyn Crawford, shares stories about her long-rumored intimate relationship with the singer and other personal stories from Houston’s three-decade career. Crawford has written a new memoir, “A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston,” in which she confirms that her early relationship with Houston was romantic and “physical.” Crawford says that Houston ended the physical part of their relationship when she signed a record deal in the early 1980s, but the two remained close until Houston’s death. Houston died in 2012 from the combined effects of heart disease and cocaine use at the age of 48.

Picture A Perfect Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a photographer returns to her hometown to take care of her grandmother and ends up also helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. Also, there’s a cute dog.

Radio Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A new Christmas movie about a DJ forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem after her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays.

Blue Planet Now (9 p.m., Wonderstruck) - This is the follow-up to “Blue Planet II” and explores the current health of our oceans and marine life across the globe. Remember that Wonderstruck is what the BBC America network becomes on Saturdays.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.