What to Watch on Thursday: Vanessa Hudgens stars in new Netflix Christmas movie

The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix) - A new Netflix Christmas movie starring Josh Whitehouse as a medieval knight transported to present-day Ohio by a magical sorceress. There he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a science teacher disillusioned by love. Brooke helps the Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him fulfill the quest that will return him home. But as he grows closer to Brooke, Sir Cole wonders if he wants to return to his old life after all.

The Unicorn (8:30 p.m., CBS) — Wade and the girls tackle hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for friends and extended family, and Ben attempts to fry a turkey.

Perfect Harmony (8:30 p.m., NBC) — Jax convinces Arthur to join the choir’s progressive Thanksgiving dinner and snoop inside choir members’ homes to find a missing item.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

