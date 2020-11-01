What to Watch on Sunday: Hugh Laurie stars in new political drama ‘Roadkill’

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrors XXXI (8 p.m., Fox) - The annual terror-themed trilogy includes a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and a ninth birthday Lisa just can’t get over.

On the 12th Date of Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic city-wide scavenger hunt with the theme of the “12 Days of Christmas.”

The Christmas Aunt (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Two weeks before Christmas, Rebecca Miller returns home to Tennessee to take care of her niece and nephew and ends up reconnecting with her childhood best friend.

Roadkill (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Hugh Laurie (“House”) stars as a scheming politician in this new Masterpiece political drama. In the opening episode, U.K. government minister Peter Laurence (Laurie) faces a pair of family scandals. Helen McCrory (“Peaky Blinders”) also stars.

Killers in Question (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This new true crime series looks at shocking murder cases that were investigated and cleared, but doubts about the killer’s guilt linger long after conviction. At the end of each episode, the viewer must decide if justice was served, or if the evidence doesn’t add up. The series opens with the case of two hunters found murdered in Michigan in 1990. Jeff Titus was convicted of the crime in 2002, but in 2014, the Innocence Clinic, with the support of two investigators on the case, filed a motion asking for a new trial. That request was denied and Titus remains in prison.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There’s Johnny! (Peacock) - A new streaming series from Paul Reiser (“Mad About You”) that’s a coming of age story set in 1970s Los Angeles on the set of NBC’s late night talk show “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” The series follows 19-year-old Andy Klavin, who leaves his home in small-town Nebraska for the glitz and glitter of Burbank, where he gets caught up in the show business lifestyle. The cast includes Jane Levy, Tony Danza, Roger Bart, Camrus Johnson and Ian Nelson.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.