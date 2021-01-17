Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Sunday: A new Masterpiece mystery series, ‘Tiger’ doc concludes

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet and Stuart Martin as William Wellington in the Masterpiece mystery series “Miss Scarlet and the Duke.”
Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet and Stuart Martin as William Wellington in the Masterpiece mystery series “Miss Scarlet and the Duke.” Bernard Walsh MASTERPIECE

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The premiere of the six-part Masterpiece mystery series in which Kate Phillips (“Peaky Blinders”) stars as the headstrong, first-ever female detective in Victorian London, who won’t let any naysayers stop her from keeping her father’s business running. Stuart Martin (“Jamestown”) plays her childhood friend, professional colleague, and potential love interest, Scotland Yard Detective Inspector William Wellington, a.k.a., The Duke.

Tiger (9 p.m., HBO) - The second and final part of the documentary on golfing legend Tiger Woods. Tonight’s installment covers the time during which Woods maintained his competitive dominance while secretly navigating a double life; former mistress Rachel Uchitel breaking her silence about the affair that forever changed the golfer’s world; Woods’ prescription drug abuse; and his 2018 comeback.

Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - A profile of Agatha Christie with access to the author’s personal notebooks, letters and diaries, as well as never-before-seen documents.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  
Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use