What to Watch on Sunday: A new Masterpiece mystery series, ‘Tiger’ doc concludes

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet and Stuart Martin as William Wellington in the Masterpiece mystery series “Miss Scarlet and the Duke.” MASTERPIECE

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The premiere of the six-part Masterpiece mystery series in which Kate Phillips (“Peaky Blinders”) stars as the headstrong, first-ever female detective in Victorian London, who won’t let any naysayers stop her from keeping her father’s business running. Stuart Martin (“Jamestown”) plays her childhood friend, professional colleague, and potential love interest, Scotland Yard Detective Inspector William Wellington, a.k.a., The Duke.

Tiger (9 p.m., HBO) - The second and final part of the documentary on golfing legend Tiger Woods. Tonight’s installment covers the time during which Woods maintained his competitive dominance while secretly navigating a double life; former mistress Rachel Uchitel breaking her silence about the affair that forever changed the golfer’s world; Woods’ prescription drug abuse; and his 2018 comeback.

Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - A profile of Agatha Christie with access to the author’s personal notebooks, letters and diaries, as well as never-before-seen documents.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.