What to Watch on Monday: An ‘Unsung’ special, serial killers and a new ‘Bachelor’

Unsung Presents: Music & The Movement (8 p.m., TV One) - This Martin Luther King Jr. Day special remembers the artists and songs that provided the soundtrack to the fight for justice and equality. The two-part special incorporates first-hand accounts and interviews with artists and media, coupled with archival footage from memorable speeches, soul-stirring vocal performances, and more.

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Sarah is at the center of an emotional firestorm that envelops Raleigh native Matt James and the other women as the rose ceremony continues. Also, a group date offers the women a chance to write their own love scenes with Matt and read them to him.

How It Feels to Be Free (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This American Masters special spotlights Black female entertainers Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier — all women who changed American culture through films, fashion, music and politics.

The Clown and the Candyman (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This new four-part special exposes a network of men who preyed on children in the 1970s, a decade when pedophiles and child killers could hide in plain sight. The special connects the murders committed by John Wayne Gacy in Chicago with the Houston Mass Murders by Dean Corll. Gacy is known for his tendency to perform as a clown for hospitals and charity events, while Corll, whose family owned a factory, often gave away candy to kids in the neighborhood. The episodes air tonight and tomorrow night. There is also an eight-episode podcast of the same name.

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress (10 p.m., National Geographic) - This two-hour special gives an unprecedented look at the new United States’ Air Force aircrafts and the cutting-edge engineering and technology that transforms the plane into a top-secrete command center. It includes archival footage and interviews with past presidents and shines a light on the elite women and men who maintain and fly the most important airplane in the world.

