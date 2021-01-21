What to Watch Thursday: Dateline interviews Judge Salas about fatal shooting of son

Judge Esther Salas, left, with her son Daniel, in a photo shown during an episode of “Dateline NBC” airing Jan. 21, 2021. DATELINE NBC screen grab

Walker (8 p.m., The CW) - This new series updates the old “Walker, Texas Ranger” franchise, with Jared Padalecki as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years. While doing his job, Walker must also try to reconnect with his creative son August (Kale Culley) and his somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter Stella (Violet Brinson).

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - FBI Special Agent Joe Denahan talks for the first time in an exclusive interview with Andrea Canning about the deadly shooting at U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ New Jersey home last year, which killed her son Daniel and critically injured her husband Mark. Salas was targeted by 72-year-old attorney Roy Den Hollander, killed himself after the attack. The episode also features an emotional interview with Judge Salas. During the show, Denahan tells NBC News that Daniel and Mark “put up a strong enough defense of their home,” preventing the shooter “from coming forward.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.