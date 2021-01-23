What to Watch on Saturday: New Lifetime movie tells the ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ story

Killer Motive (6 and 9:30 p.m., Oxygen) - Season 2 of this Troy Roberts-hosted series starts with the baffling story of the McStay family, who vanished from their Southern California home in 2010. Police thought Joseph and Summer McStay had voluntarily gone to Mexico with their two toddler sons, but friends were convinced something sinister was going on. Sadly, the friends were correct.

Salt-N-Pepa (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new biopic tells the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl “Salt” James (GG Townson) and Sandra “Pepa” Denton (Laila Odom) as they enter the world of rap and hip-hop after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor. The movie follows the group as they become the first female rap act to go platinum and experience ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy award — paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The film will feature performances of Salt-N-Pepa’s greatest hits, including: “Let’s Talk About Sex”, “What a Man”, “Shoop” and “Push It.” A documentary-style special, “Let’s Talk About Salt-N-Pepa,” airs at 11 p.m. The movie will repeat at midnight and play again Sunday night.

A Winter Getaway (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a man finds romance with a concierge he’s mistaken for a millionaire during a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Tonight, the story of young mother Tracey Harris, found murdered in an Alabama river in 1990. Nearly 30 years later, the man long suspected as being her killer was arrested, but just before trial, a confession turned the case upside down. CBS has the first television interview with the woman who changed the case.

