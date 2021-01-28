What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Dateline’ has updates on the Lauren McCluskey case

Mr. Mayor (8 p.m., NBC) - Mayor Neil (Ted Danson) rolls out a new safety initiative as Arpi trains him for his most challenging task yet.

Go-Big Show (9 p.m., TBS) - Watch Greensboro’s Krystina King, also known as Amina the Great, compete in this extreme talent competition show in the hopes of winning a $100,000 grand prize.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Josh Mankiewicz reports updates related to the killing of University of Utah athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was found murdered on campus in 2018. Investigators learned that she had reached out to the campus police multiple times before her death for protection from a man she had dated. Thursday’s broadcast features the latest on the changes and consequences the school is facing for their inaction. Featured are interviews with Lauren’s parents, Jill and Matt McCluskey, Lauren’s friends, and more.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.