What to Watch Friday: True crime specials on a sleepwalk murder and a ‘killer grandma’

20/20: While He Was Sleeping (9 p.m., ABC) - Anchor Amy Robach has an exclusive interview with Scott Falater, an Arizona man who in 1999 dragged his wife into their backyard swimming pool and drowned her — after having stabbed her 44 times — and then claimed he was sleepwalking. Not a spoiler: the interview, Falater’s first since his trial 22 years ago, is conducted in prison. The special also has exclusive footage of a prison visit between Falater and his son, who was 12 years old when his mother was murdered. We also hear from reporters who covered the case, law enforcement officers who worked the case, sleep experts who testified at trial and jurors.

Dateline: Woman at the Bar (9 p.m., NBC) - Dennis Murphy reports new details on the massive nationwide manhunt to capture Lois Riess, dubbed “killer grandma,” after she murdered her husband in Minnesota in 2018 before fleeing to Florida, where she killed and stole the identity of Pam Hutchinson, a woman she had just met. Murphy gets the first sit-down interview with a man Riess befriended in Texas days after killing Hutchinson. We also get interviews with insiders and witnesses in the case, including Riess’ friends, Hutchinson’s family members, police detectives and others.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix) - A new four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic.

