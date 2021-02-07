What to Watch on Sunday: There’s a lot more on today than just the Super Bowl

In addition to the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, viewers can watch “The Kitten Bowl” on Hallmark, “The Puppy Bowl” on Animal Planet, and Queen Latifah in “The Equalizer” on CBS. Crown Media / Discovery / CBS

Super Bowl LV (CBS) - CBS has pre-game Super Bowl programming pretty much all day, but the real game stuff starts around 6:30 p.m., with the Kansas City Chiefs looking for a repeat as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Canadian musician The Weeknd headlines the halftime show. You can stream the Super Bowl free on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app on your smartphone, tablet and connected TV devices. The game will also stream on CBS All Access.

Puppy Bowl XVII (2 p.m., Animal Planet) - There’s pre-game programming all day long, but the big game — featuring more than 70 rescue pups — starts at 2 p.m. and will re-air over and over all evening. The big draw for this? Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart host the tailgate party.

Kitten Bowl VII (2 p.m., Hallmark) - Hallmark offers counterprogramming with this “feline catstravaganza” hosted by Beth Stern with Tamera Mowry-Housley and Cameron Mathison.

The SHAQ Bowl (3 p.m., ) - Shaquille O’Neal hosts this Mercari-sponsored Super Bowl kickoff show live from Tampa, featuring Terrell Owens, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Anthony Anderson, Nelly, Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Quavo and others. You can watch free on Facebook (@SHAQ) or at SHAQBowl.com. The show will also be simulcast by LiveXLive across other platforms including LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.

The Equalizer (10 p.m., CBS) - This reboot stars Queen Latifah as a former CIA agent — and mom — who helps those who have nowhere else to turn. In tonight’s premiere, she uses her skills to help a teen accused of murder who is on the run from criminals who framed her for the crime. Chris Noth also stars. NOTE: While the start time says 10 p.m., it could actually start a bit later, depending on the game.

