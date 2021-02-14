What to Watch Sunday: Grand Ole Opry anniversary tribute, NC folks in ‘Idol’ premiere

Dolly Parton performs for the NBC special “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music.” Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) - Season 19 premieres tonight with auditions in four cities. Two North Carolina people audition, according to ABC11: Mason Via from from Winston-Salem and Presley Barker from Traphill (in Wilkes County).

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music (9 p.m., NBC) - Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host the 95th anniversary tribute to the iconic Nashville show and the legends who call it home. Features performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood. We’ll also get original Opry member collaborations and covers including Kelsea Ballerini singing “When You Say Nothing At All,” Dierks Bentley and Marty Stuart’s duet of “Pancho & Lefty,” and Lady A’s rendition of “Forever and Ever, Amen.” All performances were recorded at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The special will also include archival footage including interviews, performances, and appearances by legendary Opry members like Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Minnie Pearl, Tammy Wynette and many more.

Your Honor (10 p.m., Showtime) - In the season finale, Adam reels from new information about his mother’s death. Also, Carlo’s trial ends, but Michael and Adam’s secrets are unraveling.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.