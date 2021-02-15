‘Bachelor’ Recap Week 7: Matt James picks the women whose families he’ll meet

Matt James, a Raleigh native, with host Chris Harrison during the Feb. 15 episode of “The Bachelor” Season 25. ABC

Before we dive into this week’s on-screen “Bachelor” drama, let’s acknowledge the off-screen drama of the previous week.

Feel free to skip to the show recap if you already know what’s going on.

Host Chris Harrison, the face of the “Bachelor” franchise since its premiere 19 years ago, announced over the weekend that he would be stepping away from the show “for a period of time,” following an interview with “Extra” during which he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s controversial social media posts.

Rachael, considered a “frontrunner” during this season starring Raleigh native Matt James, the ABC franchise’s first Black Bachelor, posted photos of herself attending a Plantation-themed party in 2018 and according to reports, has shared QAnon theories on social media.

During the “Extra” interview, Chris argued that Rachael’s behavior (the party) is wrong by 2021 standards, but not by 2018 standards. A few days later, he apologized, saying he had “taken a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed,” and he promised to “do better.”

On Saturday, his statement on Instagram went further, acknowledging that “By excusing historical racism, I defended it,” adding that “This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions.” He confirmed that after consulting with producers and the network, he will step aside temporarily and work during that time to get better educated.

Rachael has also apologized, via Instagram, saying she didn’t realize at the time how racist her actions were. You can read that full statement on her Instagram.

What does that mean for the next few episodes?

Well, we’ll see Chris on all of the episodes through the finale, when Matt will (or won’t) propose to someone, because all of those episodes have already been filmed. We’ll also see Chris host the “Women Tell All” reunion, because that has also already been filmed.

But we won’t see him on the “After the Final Rose” special. No word yet on who will host that, or when exactly Chris will return.

Now. On to the show.

What will Matt do about ‘Bachelor-hopping’ Heather?

As last week’s episode neared its end, Matt was surprised by Heather Martin crashing his cocktail party — a move that sent the other women in the house into a tailspin.

Heather — or as Pieper calls her, the “random grass witch” (well, that’s close) — is a contestant from Season 23 (The Colton Season). She reportedly met Matt while he quarantined before filming with his best bro Tyler Cameron, but when she showed up in Pennsylvania to try to join Matt’s season, she AND MATT BOTH pretend they have never met, that she just “heard about him” from her pal Hannah Brown (a former “Bachelorette” star) and made the trip.

But, I’ll remind you that Matt admitted to US Weekly a couple of weeks ago that they had met before.

Well, this isn’t a good look.

And to say that the women in the house, who have already dealt with the show dropping in five new women in Week 4, are angry about Heather’s arrival is like saying the weather around here lately has been a tad damp.

Heather, remarkably, is shocked and hurt that the women don’t welcome her.

Matt consults with Chris, saying he’s invested in the 10 women there in the house, but the fact that Hannah Brown recommends this woman for him means a lot. The more he talks, the more irritated I am with Hannah. (Hannah didn’t just meet Heather and she didn’t just meet Matt. If she honestly believes Heather and Matt are a good match, she didn’t have to wait until the middle of a season to try to blow things up.)

Matt talks to Heather again and explains that he’s flattered that she flew out there “and rented a freaking minivan” (if that doesn’t say love, I don’t know what does), but he’s too deep in the process with the other women and he has to send her home.

Heather gets back into her rented minivan and drives herself away.

Who gets cut in the first rose ceremony?

Now it’s time to send someone else home.

Matt is “here to find a wife,” he tells us, and he’s taking this seriously.

The women who do not make the cut in the first of two rose ceremonies tonight are: Chelsea, the runway model; and Serena C., the one who fought with Katie last week.

From “The Bachelor” Season 25 with Matt James (not pictured), L-R: Rachael, Michelle and Serena C.

Note to producers: tantric yoga is not for everyone

Matt’s first one-on-one date is with Serena P., which is her second one-on-one. That leaves Abigail and Jessenia as the two women who haven’t yet had one-on-one dates.

Matt tells us that he wanted a second date with Serena P. because they’re a little bit in the “friend zone” and he wants to get deeper. Their date starts with a tantric yoga session, and some of the poses are a little ... well, let’s just say they get to know each other a little too well.

Serena P. goes along with it, but she doesn’t like it.

She points out that they are doing “sex-based yoga positions” and it’s not something she is comfortable with (particularly in public / on television), and not what she “would have chosen.”

Her language describing the yoga session is a little disturbing, actually. She said Matt seemed into it but she was just “in her head” and “waiting for it to be over.” After it’s over, she tells Matt how she felt about it and he said he feels “horrible” that she was so uncomfortable — but it also makes him wonder if they are “on different wavelengths.”

Matt later describes the yoga date as “rough,” because he wanted Serena P. to be comfortable, and she was not.

At their dinner date, he tells her that he’s sorry she was uncomfortable, but he’s glad she was so honest with him. She responds that she doesn’t want to build a relationship on a lie, and Matt feels like the fact that they talked through it makes them stronger.

Serena P. gets the date rose, which means Matt will meet her family next week.

From “The Bachelor” Season 25 with Matt James (not pictured), L-R: Serena P., Jessenia, Pieper and Heather Martin.

A departure on the group date

When the group date card is read, Abigail is on it, which means she’s not getting a one-on-one this week.

The group date is unusual in that there seems to be no activity, no humiliating contest — they just jump straight to a cocktail party, where Matt tries to spend a little time with all of the women.

▪ Bri tells him, you know, no pressure, but I did quit my dream job to be here. Noted.

▪ Abigail is especially eager to check in with Matt and see if she’s still in the game. Unfortunately, she is not. His heart is pulling him in other directions, he tells her, and he doesn’t want to lead her on and lie to her.

He walks her out. Abigail is the deaf contestant who got the first impression rose on the first night.

Abigail’s departure is surprising for the other women. Matt tells them he is not going to lead anyone on.

This could be any of us, they realize. They are all super nervous and want reassurance from him.

▪ Rachael tells Matt that the process is terrifying, because she feels like she’s been searching her whole life for him and she doesn’t know if she’s going to “get” him. He tells her if he’s not with her, he’s thinking about her.

▪ Kit (whose mother is designer Cynthia Rowley) talks to Matt and lays out her Life Plan as far as the progress of their relationship and when she wants to have children, how many they’ll have, what their names will be, where they will go to school and where family vacations will take place. (Slight exaggeration.)

Matt actually laughs and says “thank you for sharing that,” but then tells her that while he doesn’t have a “five-year growth trajectory,” he’s all about exploring relationships.

Matt gives out a date rose, and it goes to Rachael, which means he’ll meet her family next week.

With that, Rachael and Matt leave the other women and head out for a romantic serenade from Aloe Blacc. They dance and kiss, and Rachael tells us that she’s ready for Matt to get on one knee right now.

“Bachelor” producers cut from Matt and Rachael making out in front of Aloe Blacc to the other women wiping away tears.

They’re dropping (out) like flies

Kit shows up at Matt’s place at the end of the night wanting a chat.

She tells him that she thought she would have clarity going into “hometown” (aka “family”) dates, but when she didn’t get that date rose, she’s no longer sure about that. She told Matt: “You deserve someone who is a hundred percent sure of you getting down on one knee tomorrow, and that’s not me.”

I think what she’s saying is that she doesn’t feel like he’s committed to her, so she’s cutting her losses, not wasting anymore time there. We all know she’s got a plan to stick to.

Matt tells her that he loves that she’s so sure of herself, and that he really likes her a lot and wants her there.

Well, you’re just making this harder, Kit says, but you know, I’m out.

And she’s out.

Matt James, a Raleigh native, with Jessenia during the Feb. 15 episode of “The Bachelor” Season 25. Craig Sjodin ABC

‘All gas, no brakes’ <slams on brakes>

This has been a heavy episode so far, but now we have a fun date with Matt and Jessenia, driving around like maniacs in a fast car.

This date will be “all gas, no brakes,” Matt tells us.

Jessenia gets behind the wheel first and she’s having a blast. Then Matt — who tells us he’s “an adrenaline junkie” — gets in the car and busts up a bunch of boxes and soft(ish) obstacles on the makeshift course.

After that, they make out on the hood of a Dodge Charger and they both seem happy.

Their dinner date goes well, until it doesn’t.

Matt suddenly tells Jessenia that he just doesn’t feel the connection with her that he feels with some of the other women, and that their relationship “isn’t there yet.”

And Matt does that thing that I hate so much — the thing he did with Katie — where he picks up the rose and holds it in front of Jessenia while he explains to her why he’s not giving her the rose.

Jessenia feels “blindsided” and we don’t blame her.

Matt apologizes to her and she handles it like a freaking champ — she seems like such a sweet person!

Hey!! This was supposed to be the fun, light-hearted part of the recap!

Raleigh native Matt James on the Feb. 15 episode of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Craig Sjodin ABC

Which women will introduce Matt to their families?

So we started the night with 11 women and before the second rose ceremony, we’re down to five.

One more will have to leave.

Matt gives roses to Michelle and Bri, which means Pieper goes home.

Pieper doesn’t take it well. She stiff-arms him when she gets to the SUV and leaves without saying a word to Matt. In the car, she breaks down, says she feels like her “entire soul is stomped on.”

Well. Next week, Matt will meet the families of Rachael, Serena P., Michelle and Bri.

We see a preview of what’s to come and it’s not all champagne and roses. Buckle up, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride!

More about ‘Bachelor’ Matt James

James, who made news this past summer when he was named ABC’s first Black “Bachelor,” is 28 years old and works with a real estate investment firm in New York City. He is also involved in a program in New York that helps children affected by homelessness.

He is a graduate of Sanderson High School in Raleigh and played football at Wake Forest University.

We will recap the show each week.

